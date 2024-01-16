Attorney General Platkin Appoints Elizabeth M. Harris as Chief of the New Jersey Bureau of Securities

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin has appointed Elizabeth M. Harris to serve as Chief of the Bureau of Securities (“Bureau”), effective today. The Bureau, which operates within the Division of Consumer Affairs, is charged with protecting investors from investment fraud and with regulating the securities industry in New Jersey.

“The New Jersey Bureau of Securities acts as a critical first-line of defense against investor fraud and a watchdog over the state’s financial markets.” said Attorney General Platkin. “Elizabeth Harris is an accomplished attorney whose legal experience, financial acumen, and sound judgement make her an excellent fit to lead the Bureau in carrying out its important work. I am looking forward to working with her to continue protecting New Jersey consumers and investors.”

To execute its mission, the Bureau collaborates with agencies across the country and around the globe to bring investigative and enforcement actions against firms or individuals who violate the New Jersey Uniform Securities Law and Regulations. Adhering to the philosophy that investor protection begins with prevention, the Bureau also regulates and closely monitors the firms and individuals that sell securities or provide investment advice to New Jersey residents to ensure compliance. Through its educational programs, the Bureau helps New Jersey residents become informed investors and empowers them to be strong advocates in protecting their investments.

“Protecting the financial interests of New Jersey investors is an important component of New Jersey’s robust consumer protection efforts,” said Cari Fais, Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Elizabeth’s professional experience as a federal prosecutor as well as her work within the regulated financial industry provide her with a breadth of knowledge that will prove invaluable to the Bureau and New Jersey investors.”

“The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is a national model for securities regulation and I am honored to be entrusted with a leadership role in pursuing its mission,” said Harris. “I look forward to working with the dedicated professionals at the Bureau on new opportunities for investor protections.”

Harris, a New Jersey native, most recently served as a vice president in the public finance banking department at Morgan Stanley, where she was involved in all aspects of debt financing, including public bond offerings, direct purchases, private placements, and lending. Her legal career also includes stints as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, General Counsel to the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation, and as an associate at K&L Gates LLP in New York, NY and Newark, NJ, where she represented clients in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and securities litigation.

Harris holds a B.A. from Fordham University, an M.A. from Columbia University, Teachers College, and a J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law.

Attorney General Platkin recognizes Amy G. Kopleton for her exemplary service as Acting Bureau Chief for the past two years and for her continued commitment to the mission of the Bureau in partnership with Bureau Chief Harris. Amy will return to her former position with the Bureau as Deputy Chief.

“Under Amy’s leadership, New Jersey continued to serve as a national leader in investor protection, especially in the fast-evolving area of digital markets,” said Attorney General Platkin. “I thank Amy for her hard work and dedicated service to the Bureau and to New Jersey investors.”

