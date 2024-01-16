Delco to Receive Funding for Open Spaces and Trails Projects

DELAWARE COUNTY – January 16, 2024 – Three projects in the 26th Senatorial District will receive a total of $370,439 in state funding to support development, rehabilitation, and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation, Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced.

The Delaware County Planning Department, Lansdowne Borough, and The Community’s Foundation will receive the funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).

“I’m always happy to advocate for more state investments to support the development and conservation of our local open spaces, greenways, trails, and parks,“ said Senator Kearney. “This grant not only bolsters our community’s access to vibrant green spaces, but it also enhances recreational opportunities. It’s encouraging to know that collective efforts are being made to foster a healthier, more connected environment for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

Awardees and Project Information:

$226,900 for Delaware County Planning Department for Darby Creek Trail Phase 2 Final Design.

for for Darby Creek Trail Phase 2 Final Design. $85,000 for Lansdowne Borough for Hoffman Park Field Lighting.

for for Hoffman Park Field Lighting. $58,539 for The Community’s Foundation for assistance with the Edgewood Elementary School Inclusive Playground.

Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP):

Act 13 of 2012 establishes the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the Commonwealth Financing Authority (the “Authority”) for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects using the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).

