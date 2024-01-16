Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,507 in the last 365 days.

Delco to Receive Funding for Open Spaces and Trails Projects

DELAWARE COUNTY – January 16, 2024 – Three projects in the 26th Senatorial District will receive a total of $370,439 in state funding to support development, rehabilitation, and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation, Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced. 

The Delaware County Planning Department, Lansdowne Borough, and The Community’s Foundation will receive the funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).

“I’m always happy to advocate for more state investments to support the development and conservation of our local open spaces, greenways, trails, and parks,“ said Senator Kearney. “This grant not only bolsters our community’s access to vibrant green spaces, but it also enhances recreational opportunities. It’s encouraging to know that collective efforts are being made to foster a healthier, more connected environment for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come.” 

Awardees and Project Information:

  • $226,900 for Delaware County Planning Department for Darby Creek Trail Phase 2 Final Design.
  • $85,000 for Lansdowne Borough for Hoffman Park Field Lighting.
  • $58,539 for The Community’s Foundation for assistance with the Edgewood Elementary School Inclusive Playground.

Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP):

Act 13 of 2012 establishes the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the Commonwealth Financing Authority (the “Authority”) for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects using the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).

For more information about this press release, please contact Senator Kearney’s office.

###

You just read:

Delco to Receive Funding for Open Spaces and Trails Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more