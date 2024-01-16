Brewster Announces $1.9 Million in Economic Development Grants

Harrisburg, January 16, 2024 – State Sen. Jim Brewster announced today $1.9 million in grants for economic development in the 45th Senatorial District.

“These grants will help local leaders complete a variety of projects to improve our neighborhoods,” Brewster said. “I was happy to support these projects and bring these funds back to the district to help our communities.”

Grants were awarded to 23 projects in Senator Brewster’s district, with 17 projects receiving awards from the Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF), and 6 projects receiving awards from the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).

The GEDTF, administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC), provides financial assistance to awardees to carry out important economic development projects. Eligible applicants include municipalities, authorities, councils of government, non-profit organizations, trusts, and for-profit businesses.

The GTRP, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and authorized under Act 13 of 2012, awards grants for the development, rehabilitation and improvement of public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation.

Projects in Senator Brewster’s district receiving funding include:

Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund

Braddock Carnegie Library Association received $35,000 for renovations;

Baldwin’s Churchview Farm received $75,000 to construct a Teaching Kitchen;

Munhall received $75,000 for improvements to the Main Street Business Corridor;

East McKeesport received $50,000 to improvements to East Field Park;

East Pittsburgh received $50,000 for safety improvements to Quarry Field;

Wilmerding received $50,000 to replace a catch basin;

Turtle Creek received $175,000 for a demolition project;

West Mifflin’s Filipino-American Association of Pittsburgh received $75,000 to renovate the Multicultural Center & Function Hall;

Duquesne received $75,000 for a demolition project;

Baldwin Borough received $50,000 for improvements to the Baldwin Borough Swimming Pool;

Elizabeth Borough received $411,500 for improvements to Maple Avenue Phase 4;

Elizabeth Borough received $175,625 to reconstruct the VFD parking lot;

Whitaker received $50,000 for improvements to Heritage Hill Park Walking Trail;

McKeesport’s First Step Recovery Homes received $50,000 for a homeless housing expansion;

Homestead received $50,000 to for improvements to the Betty and Wanda Amphitheater;

Glassport’s Citizens Hose Company #1 Volunteer Fire Department received $50,000 for building repairs;

Lincoln Borough received $100,000 for improvements of stormwater management along Dora Drive.



Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program

Dravosburg received $50,509 for improvements to USS Ballfield;

Glassport received $75,000 for the off-road park;

Homestead received $50,000 for the Monongahela River Fishing Pier;

Lincoln Borough received $50,000 for improvements to Breznay Ball Field;

North Braddock received $50,000 for improvements to Legends Playground;

West Homestead received $50,000 for the West Homestead Recreation Park Project.

“These projects will help efforts to revitalize our communities,” Brewster added. “I’d like to say congratulations to the awardees and thank you to the RAAC and CFA for investing in this region.”

Senator Brewster also thanked several state officials for their roles in bringing these funds back to the district, noting his partnership with State Representatives Nick Pisciottano, Brandon Markosek, Matt Gergely, Abigail Salisbury, and Andrew Kuzma.

“I am grateful to be able to work with these incredible state representatives in Allegheny County,” Brewster said. “We all have the goals to help our constituents and bring funds back from Harrisburg to boost our communities, and it is a pleasure to work with these lawmakers to do just that.”

More about RAAC funding is available online, and more information about CFA programs and funding is available here.