Moti Physio Launches in the US, Ushering in a New Era of Personalized Posture Care

We are excited to bring Moti Physio's innovative solutions to the United States. Our mission is to redefine posture care and empower individuals to live healthier lives.” — Aaron Weston

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotiPhysio, a provider of digital health solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with 360° Health International, acting as the exclusive US agent, for the introduction of its posture care products in the United States.This collaboration is set to enhance posture management and overall musculoskeletal health.360° Health International, established in the health and wellness sectors will facilitate MotiPhysio's entry into the US market.This partnership aligns with the shared goal of both organizations to deliver innovative health solutions.Features of MotiPhysio's Product Suite:Utilizes advanced AI technology for comprehensive posture assessment, enabling individualized care plans.- Personalized Rehabilitation: Offers customized plans focused on posture improvement. Early Detection : Aims at identifying and addressing muscular imbalances for proactive health care.- Progress Tracking: Monitors changes over time, adapting to each individual's health journey.- Efficient Solutions: Ensures quick and accurate analysis for effective posture and balance management.---Julia Worrall, CEO of 360° Health International, states, "This collaboration with MotiPhysio enhances our portfolio of health solutions in the United States. Their innovative technology aligns with our commitment to providing effective and comprehensive health care services."MotiPhysio and 360° Health International are excited to offer these solutions to a diverse range of clients, including individuals, healthcare professionals, fitness coaches, and corporate wellness programs in the United States.---For more information about MotiPhysio's products and the partnership with 360° Health International, please visit https://360healthinternational.com ---About MotiPhysio:MotiPhysio specializes in digital health solutions, with a focus on innovative approaches to posture and musculoskeletal health.About 360° Health International:360° Health International is dedicated to enhancing health and wellness through innovative solutions and serves as the exclusive US agent for MotiPhysio.

