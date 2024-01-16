Statement from AG Yost on Court’s Decision to Uphold Request to Freeze Randazzo’s Assets

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on today’s ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court in State ex rel. Yost v. First Energy Corp., which allows the state to freeze the assets of Sam Randazzo, former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio:

“We are pleased that the court recognized that Mr. Randazzo cannot spend down his bribe proceeds and render himself judgment-proof.”

Randazzo is accused of receiving a $4.3 million bribe from First Energy to help construct House Bill 6.

AG Yost filed a lawsuit in 2021 to freeze Randazzo’s assets and preserve the future sale of property, after Randazzo transferred a $500,000 property to a family member and sold off four others.

A copy of the ruling is available here. Yost’s civil case is ongoing.

