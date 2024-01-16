Press Releases

01/16/2024

Connecticut Seeks Outstanding Young Farmer Nominations

The Connecticut Agricultural Information Council (CAIC) is seeking nominations for the 2024 Connecticut Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF). Awarded annually during Ag Day at the Capitol, the Connecticut Outstanding Young Farmer Award recognizes the winner’s progress in their agricultural career, their soil and water conservation practices, and their contributions to the well-being of the community, the state, and the nation. Nomination applications must be submitted electronically via email to erin.pirro@farmcrediteast.com by Friday, February 23, 2024.

Nominees must be between the ages of 21 and 40, not becoming 41 prior to January 1 before the National OYF Awards Congress. Nominees must be farm operators, deriving a minimum of two-thirds of their income from farming. Self-nominations are allowed. Details and application here.

The purpose of the Outstanding Young Farmers Program is to bring about a greater interest in the farmer to foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of the farmers’ endeavors, to develop a further appreciation for their contributions and achievements, and to inform

the agribusiness community of the growing urban awareness of farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy. The Connecticut OYF Program is modeled directly on the National OYF Program. In 2023 the Connecticut Outstanding Young Farmer award was presented to Seth Bahler of Oakridge Dairy in Ellington, CT.

CAIC is also accepting nominations for the Century Farm and Ag Journalism awards. Nomination forms are available online.

Ag Day at the Capitol is typically held on the third Wednesday in March. Save the date of March 20, 2024, to attend this year. More information will be forthcoming on exhibitor registration and agenda.