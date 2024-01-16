The LINC complex ensures accurate centrosome positioning during prophase

Once a bipolar spindle is assembled, it must then orient inside the cell, to define a division axis. The involvement of cortical cues in mitotic spindle orientation during metaphase is well established ( Théry et al, 2005 , 2007 ; Petridou & Skourides, 2014 ). This mechanism requires the localization of the LGN-Gα1-NuMA complex to the cell cortex, which then recruits dynein to generate pulling forces on astral microtubules. However, during the early stages of mitosis this process appears to be fundamentally different. Accordingly, we have shown that during prophase, NE-associated dynein, together with Arp2/3 activity, is required to position centrosomes in the shortest nuclear axis, independently of cortical dynein ( Nunes et al, 2020 ). These observations suggest that a nuclear cue is required for accurate centrosome positioning before NEP. However, the molecular nature of this nuclear cue is still unclear.

(A) Representative immunofluorescence images showing the NE localization of nesprin-1 (SYNE1) and nesprin-2 (SYNE2) for RPE-1 (top panel), U2-OS (middle panel), and MDA-MB-468 (bottom panel) cell lines. (B, C, D, E) Quantification of the levels of SYNE1 (B), SYNE2 (C), SUN1 (D), and SUN2 (E) obtained from immunofluorescence images for all cell lines (****P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; and n.s., not significant). (F) Representative immunofluorescence images showing the NE localization of dynactin-1 in RPE-1 (top panel), U2-OS (middle panel), and MDA-MB-468 (bottom panel). (G) Quantification of the levels of dynactin-1 on the NE obtained from immunofluorescence images for all cell lines (****P < 0.0001). Scale bars for all images, 10 mm.

Finally, we decided to test whether the cancer cell lines used in this study have an altered LINC complex, considering that they show centrosome positioning defects ( Fig S5 ). To achieve this, we quantified the levels of different LINC complex components on the NE by performing immunofluorescence to detect SUN1, SUN2, SYNE1 (nesprin-1), and SYNE2 (nesprin-2). Our results indicate that U2-OS cells have a significant decrease in the levels of nesprin-1 and SUN2 ( Fig S5A, B, and E ; ****P < 0.0001), whereas MDA-MB-468 show a decrease in nesprin-1, SUN1, and SUN2 ( Fig S5A, B, D, and E ; ****P < 0.001 and **P < 0.01). Intriguingly, both cancer cell lines show increased levels of nesprin-2, when compared to RPE-1 ( Fig S5C ; ****P < 0.001). Nevertheless, these data clearly indicate that the LINC complex is altered in cancer cells, which correlates with their inability to correctly position centrosomes. Overall, our data strongly suggest that the LINC complex provides the cues for positioning centrosomes on the shortest nuclear axis during prophase.

(A) Representative immunofluorescence images of a ∆PPPL-KASH (top panel) and a DN-KASH (bottom panel) cell, immunostained for nesprin-2 (SYNE2). Note how the expression of DN-KASH displaces nesprin-2 from the NE (yellow arrows), as opposed to the expression of ∆PPPL-KASH. (B, E) Representative frames from control ((B); ∆PPPL-KASH) and DN-KASH (E)–treated cells, stably expressing tubulin-GFP and treated with SiR-DNA, seeded on fibronectin, during mitotic entry. Yellow arrowheads indicate centrosome position. (C, F) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at nuclear envelope permeabilization (NEP) for RPE-1 expressing ∆PPPL-KASH ((C); n = 30) or DN-KASH ((F); n = 29; *P = 0.0237) cells. (D, G) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis) at the moment of NEP for control ((D); ∆PPPL-KASH) or DN-KASH–expressing (G) cells. (H) Representative frame from a movie of a DN-KASH–expressing cell, stably expressing tubulin-GFP and treated with SiR-DNA, highlighting centrosome detachment from the NE (white arrowheads). (I) Quantification of centrosome displacement from the NE during mitotic entry for ∆PPPL-KASH– or DN-KASH–expressing cells before (−300 s) and at NEP. (J) Representative immunofluorescence images of control (top panel), ∆PPPL-KASH (middle panel), or DN-KASH (bottom panel) cells, labelled for the dynein adaptor, dynactin-1. Please note the decreased dynactin-1 signal at the NE of DN-KASH–expressing cells, when compared to control or ∆PPPL-KASH cells (yellow arrowheads). Red arrowheads indicate centrosomes positioned above and beneath the nucleus (lateral projections). (K, L) Quantification of the normalized fluorescence intensity signal of dynactin-1 signal on the NE ((K); ***P < 0.001) and cytoplasm ((L); P = 0.079) of ∆PPPL-KASH (n = 36) or DN-KASH (n = 35) cells. (M) Representative immunofluorescence images of control (top panel), SUN1 depleted (middle panel) and SUN2 depleted (bottom panel) RPE-1 cells, showing dynactin-1 accumulation on the NE. Red arrowheads indicate centrosomes. (N) Quantification of dynactin-1 levels on the NE following CDK1i washout for the different experimental groups. **P = 0.086, ****P < 0.0001. Time is in sec, and time zero corresponds to NEP. Scale bars, 10 μm.

Mitotic entry of an RPE-1 depleted of SUN1 seeded on a fibronectin-coated coverslip. An RPE-1 cell expressing histone H2B-GFP (magenta) and tubulin-RFP (grey) and treated with shSUN1, seeded on a non-patterned (fibronectin) micropattern, showing top and lateral projections. The time lapse is 20 s. Time is in min:sec, and time zero corresponds to nuclear envelope permeabilization. Scale bar = 10 mm. Download video

(A) Representative images of control and shSUN1-treated cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin seeded on fibronectin and immunostained for SUN1. (B) Western blot to confirm the efficiency of SUN1 depletion in the overall population. (C) Representative images of control and shSUN2-treated cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin seeded on fibronectin, immunostained for SUN2. (D) Western blot to confirm the efficiency of SUN2 depletion in the overall population. Yellow arrows indicate cells with higher depletion levels. (E) Expression of the ∆PPPL-KASH (top panel) and DN-KASH (bottom panel) constructs in RPE-1 prophase cells. Yellow arrows indicate the NE. (F) Representative image of a control RPE-1 cell in prophase, immunostained for nesprin-1 and nesprin-2, highlighting their NE localization. For all images, scale bars represent 10 mm. (G) Representative immunofluorescence images from ∆PPPL-KASH (top panel) and DN-KASH (bottom panel), to highlight LMNB1 localization. (H) Quantification of LMNB1 levels between ∆PPPL-KASH and DN-KASH (n.s., not significant).

(A) Representative immunofluorescence images of control and shSUN1-treated cells, immunostained for SUN1. (B) Representative immunofluorescence images of control and shSUN2-treated cells, immunostained for SUN2. Note the co-localization between tubulin and the SUN proteins in the merged image inset. (C, D) Representative immunofluorescence images of control and shSUN1-treated RPE-1 cells (C), or control and shSUN2-treated cells (D). Nocodazole (Noc) was added to the cells for 10 min, to induce microtubule depolymerization. Note the decrease in SUN1 and SUN2 staining between the centrosomes. (E, F, G) Representative frames from movies of control (E), shSUN1-treated (F), or shSUN2-treated (G) cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on fibronectin, during mitotic entry. Time is in sec. Time zero corresponds to nuclear envelope permeabilization (NEP). Yellow arrows indicate the centrosome position. (H, I, J) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis) at the moment of NEP, for control ((H); n = 33), shSUN1-treated ((I); n = 33), and shSUN2-treated ((J); n = 31) cells. (K, L, M) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for control (K), shSUN1-treated ((L); *P = 0.0165), and shSUN2-treated ((M); *P = 0.0175) cells. Yellow arrowheads indicate centrosome positions. All scale bars, 10 μm.

(A, B) Representative frames from movies of mock (A)- or lamin A–depleted ((B); siLMNA) RPE-1 cells at the moment of nuclear envelope permeabilization (NEP), stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin. (C) Western blot showing depletion efficiency of these cells. (D, E) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis) at the moment of NEP, for mock ((D); n = 28)- and lamin A–depleted ((E); n = 32) cells. (F, G) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for mock (F)- and LMNA-depleted RPE-1 cells ((G); P = 0.303). (H, I) Representative frame of the moment of NEP from movies of RPE-1 cells stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin ((H); control treated with JF647; n = 28) or overexpressing HaloTag9-LMNB1 ((I); LMNB1 OE; n = 19). (J, K) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis; P = 0.216) at the moment of NEP, for control cells (J) and cells overexpressing LMNB1 (K). (L) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for control (L) and LMNB1-overexpressing RPE-1 cells ((M); P = 0.136). (N, O) Representative frames of the moment of NEP from movies of control ((N); n = 37) or lamin B receptor (LBR)-mCherry–overexpressing ((O); n = 41) RPE-1 cells, stably expressing GFP-tubulin and treated with SiR-DNA, plated on fibronectin. (P, Q) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome and the angle centrosome–nucleus at the moment of NEP, for control (P) and LBR-overexpressing (Q) cells. (R, S) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for control (R) and LBR-overexpressing RPE-1 cells ((S); P = 0.406). For all images, scale bars = 10 μm.

(A, B) Representative images of RPE-1 (top panel), U2-OS (middle panel), and MDA-MB-468 (bottom panel) cells, immunostained for lamin A/C (A) and lamin B1 (B). (C) Quantification of NE fluorescence intensity of lamin A/C of RPE-1 (n = 60), U2-OS (n = 67; ****P < 0.001), and MDA-MB-468 (n = 50; n.s., not significant) cells. (D) Quantification of the NE fluorescence intensity of lamin B1 of RPE-1 (n = 50), U2-OS (n = 50; ****P < 0.001), and MDA-MB-468 (n = 51; ****P < 0.001) cells. (C, D, E) Quantification of the ratio of NE intensity of lamin A/C to lamin B1 for each of the cell lines, calculated from the values obtained in (C, D). (F) Quantification of the lamin A/C:lamin B1 ratio calculated from expression levels obtained from the online repository DepMap.com . (C, G) Quantification of nuclear solidity levels for RPE-1, U2-OS (****P < 0.001) and MDA-MB-468 (****P < 0.001) cells used in (C). Nuclear solidity was measured in Fiji and is defined as nucleus area/nucleus convex area. (H) Quantification of lamin B1 (LMNB1) levels in control and LMNB1-overexpressing cells, using immunofluorescence (****P < 0.001). (I) Quantification of lamin B receptor expression levels in control and lamin B receptor–overexpressing cells, using immunofluorescence (****P < 0.001).

(A) Representative frames of the moment of NEP from movies of mock- or Rap1*-transfected MDA-MB-468 cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on a 10-μm-wide micropatterned line. (B) Quantification of cell membrane eccentricity of mock-transfected cells (grey; n = 25) and Rap1*-expressing cells (pink; n = 9; ****P < 0.001). A dashed line represents the moment of NEP. (C, D) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis) at the moment of NEP for mock (C) and Rap1* (D)-transfected cells. (E, F, G) Representative frame of the moment of NEP from U2-OS cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on a 10-μm-wide micropatterned line, treated with DMSO (E), Y-27632 (F), and calyculin-A ((G); CalA). (H, I) Quantification of cell membrane eccentricity for DMSO ((H); grey; n = 32)- and Y-27632-treated cells (green; n = 32; ****P < 0.001); or DMSO ((I); grey)- and CalA-treated U2-OS cells (green; n = 22; ****P < 0.0001). (J, K, L) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for U2-OS cells treated with DMSO (J), Y-27632 ((K); P = 0.683), and CalA ((L); P = 0.282). (M) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis) at the moment of NEP, for cells treated with DMSO (top graph), Y-27632 (middle graph), and CalA (bottom graph). (N, O) Representative frame of the moment of NEP from U2-OS cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin seeded on a 20-μm-wide micropatterned line (N) or a non-patterned, fibronectin (FBN)-coated surface (O). (P, Q) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome and the angle centrosome–nucleus for cells seeded on 20-μm-wide lines ((P); n = 32) or non-patterned FBN-coated surface ((Q); n = 34). (R, S) Polar plots quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for the cells seeded on 20-μm-wide lines (R) or non-patterned, FBN-coated surface (S). (T) Quantification of cell membrane eccentricity of DMSO-treated cells (grey), and cells seeded on 20-μm-wide lines (black; ****P < 0.001) and non-patterned, FBN-coated surface (green; ****P < 0.001). Scale bars for all images, 10 μm.

To further investigate the relevance of cell rounding for centrosome positioning, we then decided to interfere with mitotic cell rounding in the U2-OS and MDA-MB-468 cancer cell lines. We either forced adhesion in the highly rounded MDA-MB-468 or promoted rounding in the flatter U2-OS cells. We started by transfecting MDA-MB-468 cells with Rap1*. As expected, Rap1* expression delayed cell rounding ( Fig S2A and B ; ****P < 0.001), but this did not restore correct centrosome separation or positioning ( Fig S2C and D ). Next, we tried to interfere with rounding in U2-OS cells using Y-27632 or CalA ( Fig S2E–I ). Neither treatment was sufficient to restore centrosome positioning on the shortest nuclear axis ( Fig S2J–M ). Because these results were obtained from cells seeded on 10-μm-wide micropatterned lines, we also wanted to rule out the possibility that the failure to position centrosomes could be due to geometrical constraints imposed by the micropattern. Therefore, we seeded U2-OS cells on 20-μm-wide micropatterned lines or on non-patterned FBN-coated coverslips. In all these conditions, U2-OS cells were still unable to correctly position their centrosomes at the shortest nuclear axis ( Fig S2N–S ), even though they showed a significant decrease in cell membrane eccentricity when placed in non-patterned substrates, reflecting a more rounded state ( Fig S2T ; ****P < 0.0001). Taken together, our results indicate that centrosome positioning on the shortest nuclear axis in normal, untransformed RPE-1 cells is independent of the rounding state of the cell and that the defects in positioning observed in the U2-OS and MDA-MB-468 cancer cells cannot be rescued by manipulating cell rounding.

Next, we tested the effect of inducing premature rounding by treating cells with calyculin-A (CalA), a protein phosphatase inhibitor that increases the phosphorylation of ezrin/radixin/moesin (ERM) proteins and triggers cell rounding in adherent cells ( Tachibana et al, 2015 ). Acute treatment with CalA led to a faster rounding of the cells ( Fig 2O and P ; ***P < 0.001), as anticipated. Nevertheless, this did not significantly affect centrosome separation or positioning at NEP ( Fig 2Q and R ; P = 0.162). Overall, we conclude that centrosome positioning in RPE-1 cells during early mitosis is a robust process, which is largely independent of mitotic cell rounding.

(A, B) Representative frames from a movie of an RPE-1 cell stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on a 10-μm-wide micropatterned line, treated with (A) DMSO and (B) Y-27632, showing centrosome movement. Yellow arrowheads indicate centrosome position. (C, D) Correlation between centrosome separation (angle centrosome–centrosome; x-axis) and centrosome positioning (angle centrosome–nucleus; y-axis), at the moment of nuclear envelope permeabilization (NEP), for DMSO-treated ((C); n = 28) or Y-27632-treated RPE-1 cells ((D); n = 18). (E, F) Polar plot quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for these RPE-1 cells treated with DMSO (E) or Y-27632 ((F); P = 0.291). (G, H) Quantification of cell membrane eccentricity of DMSO-treated cells ((G); grey) and Y-27632-treated cells (orange; ****P < 0.001); or mock-transfected ((H); mock; grey; n = 25) and Rap1*-transfected (orange; n = 31; ****P < 0.001) cells. (I, J) Representative frames from movies of mock (I)- and Rap1* (J)-transfected RPE-1 cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on a 10-μm-wide micropatterned line. (K, L) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis), at the moment of NEP for mock ((K); n = 26)- and Rap1* ((L); n = 31)-transfected cells. (M, N) Polar plot quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for mock (M)- or Rap1* ((N); P = 0.583)-transfected RPE-1 cells. (O) Frames from a representative movie of a calyculin-A (CalA)-treated RPE-1 cell, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on a 10-μm-wide micropatterned line. (P) Cell membrane eccentricity of CalA-treated cells (orange; n = 22; ****P < 0.001). (Q) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (x-axis) and the angle centrosome–nucleus (y-axis) for cells treated with CalA. (R) Polar plot quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for cells treated with CalA (P = 0.162). For all movies, time is in sec., and time zero corresponds to NEP. Scale bars, 10 μm.

(A) Layout of the interface used to automatically track centrosomes, and its various manual correction options—“Correct Centrosome Coordinates.” Each rectangle of the progress bar, shown on the lower section of the image, represents a time point in the movie analysed (blue—automatically tracked; grey—manually corrected; and yellow—one or both centrosomes slightly out of focus), for this RPE-1 cell (the same shown in Fig 1A ). Centrosome 1 is represented in blue, and centrosome 2 is represented in red. (B) Representative graph showing the location of each centrosome in time and 3D space (x, y, and z). (C) Reconstruction of cell membrane (green) and nuclear membrane (yellow) in 3D, as well as centrosome location relative to these two structures (blue and red dots) obtained for one of the time frames of the movie. (D) Representative graph displaying the variation in the “angle centrosome–centrosome” over time. This angle is calculated by a vector that links the two centrosomes and intercepts the centroid of the nucleus. (E) Representative graph displaying the variation in the “angle cell–nucleus” (alignment of the long cell axis and long nuclear axis; red), “angle centrosome–cell” (alignment of the centrosome vector with the long cell axis; green), and “angle centrosome–nucleus” (alignment of the centrosome vector with the long nuclear axis; blue), over time. (F) Scheme depicting how the alignment between the longest cell axis and the longest nuclear axis is calculated. (G) Scheme depicting how the alignment between the centrosome pair and the longest nuclear axis is calculated. (H) Scheme depicting how centrosome separation is calculated. All calculations are performed using datasets previously processed with Trackosome. (I) Representative polar plot that displays the distribution of centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at the moment of nuclear envelope permeabilization. Note that an orientation towards 90° corresponds to alignment with the shortest nuclear axis. (J) Representative plot displaying the correlation between centrosome separation (angle centrosome–centrosome) and positioning on the shortest nuclear axis (angle centrosome–nucleus) at the moment of nuclear envelope permeabilization. Note that when centrosomes are on opposite sides of the nucleus and on the shortest nuclear axis, data points will cluster on the top right corner of the graph (green box). When centrosomes do not separate, data points will cluster in the bottom left corner (red box).

(A) Representative frames from a movie of a near-diploid, untransformed RPE-1 cell (left panel) and chromosomally unstable U2-OS (middle panel) and MDA-MB-486 (right panel) cancer cells, stably expressing H2B-GFP and RFP-tubulin, seeded on a 10-μm-wide micropatterned line, showing centrosome movement and the overall cellular reorganization in preparation for mitotic entry. Time is in sec, and time zero corresponds to nuclear envelope permeabilization (NEP). Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Quantification of cell membrane eccentricity (orange) and the angle between the longest cell axis and longest nuclear axis (angle cell–nucleus; grey), of RPE-1 cells during mitotic entry, obtained with our custom-made MATLAB script. The line represents the mean value, and the shaded area corresponds to SD (n = 33). The dashed line represents the moment of NEP. (C) Correlation between centrosome separation to opposite sides of the nucleus (angle centrosome–centrosome; x-axis) and centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis (angle centrosome–nucleus; y-axis), at the moment of NEP for RPE-1 cells. Cells that efficiently separate their centrosomes will present high values of centrosome–centrosome angle, and therefore are located at the right half of the graph. Cells that correctly position their centrosomes at the shortest nuclear axis will cluster at the upper half of the graph. (D) Polar plot quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for RPE-1 cells. (E) Quantification of cell membrane eccentricity (green; ****P < 0.001) and angle cell–nucleus (grey; ****P < 0.0001) for U2-OS cells (n = 31). (F) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (*P = 0.036) and the angle centrosome–nucleus for U2-OS cells. (G) Polar plot quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for U2-OS cells (*P = 0.022). (H) Quantifications of cell membrane eccentricity (pink; ****P < 0.0001) and angle cell–nucleus (grey; *P = 0.011) for MDA-MB-468 cells (n = 32). (I) Correlation between the angle centrosome–centrosome (****P < 0.001) and the angle centrosome–nucleus, for MDA-MB-468 cells. (J) Polar plot quantifying centrosome positioning relative to the longest nuclear axis at NEP for these MDA-MB-468 cells (**P = 0.028).

(A) In normal conditions, the LINC complex allows timely loading of dynein on the NE, leading to correct centrosome positioning. This allows efficient mitotic spindle assembly and chromosome segregation. (B) Upon LINC complex disruption, the loading of dynein on the NE is delayed, leading to incorrect centrosome positioning. Consequently, mitotic spindle assembly is perturbed, which could result in chromosomal instability, under the appropriate genetic background.

Materials and Methods

Cell lines RPE-1, U2-OS, and MDA-MB-468 cell lines were cultured in DMEM (Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% FBS (Life Technologies) and kept in culture in a 37°C humidified incubator with 5% CO 2 . For MDA-MB-468 cells, media were also supplemented with GlutaMAX (Life Technologies). RPE parental, RPE H2B-GFP/mRFP-α-tubulin, U2-OS parental, U2-OS H2B-GFP/mRFP-α-tubulin, and MDA-MB-468 parental cell lines were already available in our laboratory. RPE-1 GFP-α-tubulin, RPE-1 GFP-α-tubulin/LBR-mCherry, and MDA-MB-468 H2B-GFP/mRFP-α-tubulin cell lines were generated by transduction with lentiviral vectors containing the respective plasmids available in our laboratory (Table 1). For this purpose, we used HEK293T cells at a 50–70% confluence that were co-transfected with lentiviral packaging vectors (16.6 μg of Pax2, 5.6 μg of pMD2, and 22.3 μg of the plasmid of interest), using 30 μl of Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies). ∼48 h after transfection, the virus-containing supernatant was collected, filtered, and stored at −80°C. Cells were infected with the collected virus together with polybrene (1:1,000) in standard culture media for 24 h. Some days after the infection, the cells expressing the fluorescent tags were isolated by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS; FACSAria II). Table 1. List of plasmids used in this work. RPE-1 H2B-GFP/mRFP-α-tubulin/shSUN1 and RPE-1 H2B-GFP/mRFP-α-tubulin/shSUN2 were also generated by infecting cells, using commercially available lentiviral vectors encoding the desired shRNAs (shSUN1—TRCN0000133901—Target Sequence: CAGATACACTGCATCATCTTT; shSUN2—TRCN0000141958—Target Sequence: GCAAGACTCAGAAGACCTCT; MISSION shRNA, Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were then selected with puromycin (20 μg/ml; Merck Millipore) for 7 d. RPE-1 cells expressing the KASH constructs were generated via lentiviral infection. RPE-1 GFP-α-tubulin cells were infected with viruses containing the mCherry-DN-KASH or mCherry-DN-KASH-∆PPPL plasmids, as described above. Doxycycline (5 μg/ml; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added for 24 h to the culture media to stimulate the expression of the different KASH fusion proteins. After this period, the cells expressing the fluorescent tags were isolated by FACS and placed back in normal media for expansion. The addition of doxycycline was performed again 24 h before imaging. RPE-1 H2B-GFP/mRFP-α-tubulin/HaloTag9-lamin B1 cell line was generated by transiently transfecting a HaloTag9-lamin B1 plasmid (gift from Tom Misteli) using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies). Specifically, 5 μl of Lipofectamine 2000 and 0.6 μg of HaloTag9-lamin B1 plasmid were diluted separately and incubated in OptiMEM (Alfagene) for 30 min. The mixture was then added to confluent cells cultured and incubated for 6 h in reduced serum medium (DMEM with 5% FBS). Cells were selected using 400 μg/ml of G418 (Gibco, Life Technologies) for 14 d.

Drug treatments To visualize DNA, cells were incubated for at least 1 h with SiR-DNA (Spirochrome), at a final concentration of 10 nM, for a maximum of 4 h of imaging. To visualize HaloTag9 fluorescence, Janelia Fluor (JF) Ligand-647 (Promega) was added to the imaging media at a final concentration of 75 nM. To affect cell rounding, a Rho-associated protein kinase inhibitor (Y-27632) was used at 20 μM (Sigma-Aldrich) and cells were incubated with the drug 30–60 min before imaging. Calyculin-A (CalA, Abcam) was added to the cells during the imaging, at 20 μM for RPE-1 cells and 50 μM for U2-OS. To perturb microtubules, nocodazole (Noc, Sigma-Aldrich) was used at 3.3 μM. Control cells were treated with the corresponding volume of DMSO (Sigma-Aldrich).

Transfections Cells were transfected with the plasmid pRK5-Rap1[Q63E] (Rap1*; a gift from Jean de Gunzburg) for 48 h as described before for plasmid transfections. Control cells were transfected with Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen) only, in the same conditions. To deplete lamin A, RPE-1 cells were transfected with siRNAs using Lipofectamine RNAiMax (Life Technologies). Specifically, 5 μl of Lipofectamine RNAiMax and 20 nM of each siRNA were diluted separately and then incubated in OptiMEM (Alfagene) for 30 min. The mixture was then added to confluent cells cultured and incubated for 6 h in reduced serum medium (DMEM with 5% FBS). Commercial ON-TARGETplus SMARTpool siRNAs (Dharmacon) were used. Commercial ON-TARGETplus SMARTpool Non-targeting siRNAs and mock transfections were used as controls. Cells were analysed 72 h after transfection, and protein depletion efficiency was verified by immunoblotting.

Western blotting Cell extracts were collected after trypsinization and centrifuged at 150g for 5 min, washed in PBS twice, and resuspended in 30–50 μl of lysis buffer (50 mM Tris–HCl, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EGTA, 0.5% NP-40, and 0.1% Triton X-100), 1:50 protease inhibitor (cOmplete Tablets EASYpack; 04693116001; Roche), and 1:100 PMSF. Cells were kept on ice for 30 min, then flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen twice. DNA was pelleted after centrifugation at 21,000g for 8 min at 4°C, the supernatant was collected, and the protein concentration was determined using the Bradford protein assay (Bio-Rad). Proteins were run on a 10% SDS–PAGE (30 μg/lane) and transferred using a semi-dry blotting system (Trans-Blot Turbo System; Bio-Rad) for 10 min at 25 V, with constant amperage. Next, the membranes were blocked with 5% milk in PBS with 0.05% Tween-20 (PBS-T) for 1 h, at RT. The primary antibodies used were anti-lamin A (C-terminal; 1:1,000; L1293; Sigma-Aldrich), anti-SUN1 (1:500; MABT892; Merck Millipore), anti-SUN2 (1:500; MABT880; Merck Millipore), anti-GAPDH (1:20,000; 60004-1-Ig; Proteintech), and anti-β-tubulin (1:5,000; Ab6046; Abcam). All primary antibodies were incubated overnight at 4°C with shaking. After three washes in PBS-T, the membranes were incubated with the secondary antibody for 1 h, at RT. The secondary antibodies used were anti-mouse HRP and anti-rabbit HRP, at 1:5,000. After three washes with PBS-T, the detection was performed with Clarity Western ECL Substrate (Bio-Rad). Acquisition of blots was performed with a Bio-Rad ChemiDoc XRS system using IMAGE LAB software.

Immunofluorescence Cells were seeded the day before the experiment on coverslips coated with FBN (25 μg/ml; F1141; Sigma-Aldrich). When necessary, cells were treated with the appropriate compounds, fixed with 4% PFA in cytoskeleton buffer (1.25 M NaCl, 1 M KCl, 125 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 250 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 250 mM EGTA, 250 mM MgCl 2 , 250 mM PIPES, and 500 mM glucose, pH 6.1) for 10 min at RT, and then extracted in PBS with 0.5% Triton X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich) for 5 min (or 30 min when using the antibody against dynactin-1). Coverslips were then blocked using 10% FBS in 0.1% Triton X-100 for 30 min, at RT. These coverslips were afterwards incubated with the following primary antibodies: rabbit anti-SUN1 (1:200; HPA008346; Sigma-Aldrich), rabbit anti-SUN2 (1:200; HPA001209; Sigma-Aldrich), mouse anti-nesprin-2 (1:200; sc-398616; Santa Cruz Biotechnology), mouse α-tubulin (α-Tubulin B-5-1-2; 1:1,000; 32–2,500; Sigma-Aldrich), rabbit β-tubulin (1:1,000; Ab6046; Abcam), mouse anti-lamin A+C (1:500; Ab8984; Abcam), rabbit anti-lamin B1 (1:1,000; ab16048; Abcam), rabbit α-dynactin-1 (1:200; PA5-21289; Invitrogen), rabbit anti-nesprin-1 (1:200; PA5-82666; Invitrogen), and anti-LBR (1:500; HPA062236; Atlas Antibodies) in blocking solution. Primary antibody incubation was usually performed for 1 h at RT, except when probing cells with the anti-nesprin-1, anti-nesprin-2, and anti-dynactin-1 antibodies, in which case incubation was completed overnight at 4°C. Coverslips were washed with PBS/0.1% Triton X three times (5 min each) and incubated with the secondary antibodies (1:2,000; Alexa Fluor–conjugated; Invitrogen), at RT for 1 h. When appropriate, DAPI (1 μg/ml; Invitrogen) was added to the secondary antibody mixture to stain DNA. Finally, coverslips were washed three times in PBS with 0.1% Triton X-100 and once in PBS, and sealed on a glass slide using mounting medium (20 nM Tris, pH 8, 0.5 N-propyl gallate, and 90% glycerol). Images were acquired using an AxioImager Z1 (63x, plan oil differential interface contrast objective lens, 1.4NA; all from Carl Zeiss), which is coupled to a CCD camera (ORCA-R2; Hamamatsu Photonics) using Zen software (Carl Zeiss).

Micropatterning Micropatterning was performed using a deep-UV light technique to normalize cell shape and adhesion area, as previously described (Azioune et al, 2009). Glass coverslips (square 22 × 22 mm, 1.5, VWR; or round 25 mm, 1.5; Thermo Fisher Scientific) were activated with plasma (Zepto Plasma System, Diener Electronic) for 2 min. After plasma treatment, coverslips were incubated with 0.2 mg/ml PLL(20)-g [3,5]-PEG(2) (SuSoS) in 10 mM Hepes at pH 7.4, for 1 h, at RT. Coverslips were washed three times with water, and left to dry before being placed on a synthetic quartz photomask (Delta Mask), previously activated with deep-UV light (PSD-UV; Novascan Technologies) for 5 min, using 3 μl of Milli-Q water to seal it to the mask. The coverslips were then irradiated through the photomask with the UV lamp for 5 min and left to dry before being incubated with FBN (25 μg/ml; F1141; Sigma-Aldrich), in 100 mM NaHCO3 at pH 8.6, for 30 min, at RT. Whenever possible, 5 μg/ml Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated fibrinogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to the FBN mix in order to visualize the pattern surfaces. Cells were added to the freshly incubated coverslips and allowed to spread for 15 min, before removing excess cells and new culture medium was added, and cells were left to fully adhere for another 12–16 h.

Time-lapse microscopy Cells seeded on patterned or non-patterned surfaces are placed in Leibovitz’s L15 medium (Life Technologies), supplemented with 10% FBS and Antibiotic/Antimycotic Solution 100X (AAS; Life Technologies) right before imaging, alongside the corresponding drugs, where indicated. Live-cell imaging experiments were performed using temperature-controlled Nikon TE2000 microscopes equipped with a modified Yokogawa CSU-X1 spinning-disc head (Yokogawa Electric), an electron multiplying iXon+ DU-897 EMCCD camera (Andor), and a filter wheel. Three laser lines were used to excite 488, 561, and 647 nm, and all the experiments were done with immersion oil using a 60x 1.4NA Plan-Apo DIC (Nikon). Image acquisition was controlled by NIS-Elements AR software. Images were obtained with 17 z-stacks (0.5 μm step) with a 20-s interval when assessing centrosome positioning during mitotic entry.

MATLAB custom algorithm for centrosome tracking Analysis of centrosome positioning and behaviour during mitotic entry was performed using a custom-designed MATLAB (v2018b; The MathWorks, Inc.) script (Castro et al, 2020) that contains a specialized workflow previously optimized for centrosome tracking, together with the reconstruction of both cellular and nuclear membranes in a 3D space. A pixel size of 0.176 μm and a z-step of 0.5 μm were taken into consideration. Error correction methods were employed in cases where the standard automatic method was unable to correctly detect the two centrosomes and membranes. These correction methods involved, amongst others, manual centrosome position adjustment in all three coordinates (x, y, and z) for each frame, and threshold correction for membrane reconstruction. From these membrane reconstructions, the algorithm was able to extract cell and nuclear major axis, as well as cell and nuclear membrane eccentricity and irregularity levels. From the coordinates obtained for centrosomes and with the nuclear and cell axis computed, the tool was able to calculate the angle between the two centrosomes that passed through the centroid of the nucleus (angle centrosome–centrosome), the angle of the centrosome axis relative to the long nuclear axis (angle centrosome–nucleus), and the angle formed between the longest cell axis and the longest nuclear axis, for each frame/time point.

Quantification of nuclear solidity Nuclear solidity was quantified using the shape descriptor plugin from ImageJ. Briefly, nuclei are outlined using the polygon tool and the nuclear area is measured. To calculate nuclear solidity, the nuclear area is then divided by the corresponding convex hull area. Irregular nuclei will typically show a lower nuclear solidity value.

Quantitative image analysis of dynactin-1 and LINC complex protein levels For the quantification of dynactin-1, nesprin, and SUN protein levels at the NE, images were analysed using ImageJ. A sum projection of three z-slices encompassing the central region of the nucleus was employed in all measurements. On the sum-projected image, a segmented line (smoothened by a spline fit) of a defined width (w1) was drawn along the NE, and the transverse-averaged fluorescence signal (S1), which contains signal and background, was measured. The S1 (transverse average) is directly retrieved using Ctrl-M or Ctrl-K in ImageJ. A second equivalent measurement (S2) was done using the same line after increasing its width to w2. Although the signal of interest remains the same in the dilated line, the background increases by the factor w2/w1, the knowledge of which allows retrieval of I(r), the background-corrected profile, using the following: I ( r ) = w 1 w 2 w 2 − w 1 ( S 2 ( r ) − S 1 ( r ) ) Line width w1 should be large enough to fully encompass the signal of interest, whereas w2 should be at least 20% larger than w1 but small enough to avoid the inclusion of extraneous signal from non-NE sources. In the particular quantification done in this study, the intensity profile (i.e., the r-dependence) was irrelevant, so I(r) was integrated along the full length of the curve and divided by the line length (or, equivalently, the line “area”).