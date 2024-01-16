Enhancer mutations modulate the severity of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression

Network analysis of interactome facilitates the discovery of differentially interacting genes To track the dynamics of promoter–enhancer interactions, we constructed networks using promoters and PIRs as network nodes and connected them with an edge in case of interaction (see the Materials and Methods section). We generated a separate network for each replicate of cell type and state. We then calculated two parameters, namely, Overlap Coefficient (OCE) and Jaccard Similarity Index (JI), to quantify the connectivity differences for each node across different states for each cell type. If the OCE/JI is equal to one, it means that the gene did not change its interactions. In contrast, if the OCE/JI equals zero, then it means that the gene either changed all interactions, gained all new interaction(s) or lost all its interaction(s) upon drug exposure. As an example, EEFG1 (Eukaryotic Translation Elongation Factor 1 Gamma) is a housekeeping gene involved in the translation mechanisms (Kumabe et al, 1992), and its interaction profile did not change significantly in CMK cells upon carboplatin induction (Fig 3A). Meanwhile, EYA3 (EYA Transcriptional Coactivator And Phosphatase 3) plays a particular function as a distinguishing mark between apoptotic and repair responses to genotoxic stress (Cook et al, 2009; Krishnan et al, 2009). It entirely changed the interaction profile under the same conditions (Fig 3B). We named the promoter nodes that changed their connectivity as differentially interacting (DI) genes (see the Materials and Methods section). This approach revealed hundreds of genes with interaction changes upon treatment despite their relatively even steady-state expression levels (Table S5). Figure 3. Differentially interacting genes in CMK cells. (A, B) Overlap coefficient measures the similarity between connections of (A) EEF1G and (B) EYA3 in normal versus carboplatin-treated states. Node size reflects its type: gene or enhancer. The color represents the overlap status with DNase hypersensitivity sites: positive (red) or negative (yellow). (C) The enriched human phenotype terms in CMK cells treated with either carboplatin or gemcitabine using DI or non-DI genes. (D) The interaction profile of ETV6 upon treatment; static interactions are shown in blue, whereas gained interactions upon treatment are shown in red. In CMK cells, there were 156/45 DE genes and 728/696 DI genes upon carboplatin and gemcitabine treatments, respectively. Generally, in CMK cells, only DI genes showed enrichments for hematological cell count traits. Therefore, we assessed the biological relevance of DI genes by comparing their enrichment for human phenotype terms with that of non-DI genes, that is, genes that did not change their interactions upon treatment. Indeed, DI genes in CMK cells were more enriched for relevant phenotypes (Fig 3C). For example, ETV6 (ETS Variant Transcription Factor 6) is a transcriptional repressor implicated in dominantly inherited thrombocytopenia (Hock & Shimamura, 2017). Despite no significant changes in steady-state expression levels, it underwent considerable interactome changes upon both carboplatin and gemcitabine exposure (Fig 3D). In MOLM-1 cells, we detected 11/252 DE genes and 464/625 DI genes upon exposure to carboplatin/gemcitabine, respectively. They were enriched for relevant traits except for DE genes upon exposure to carboplatin (Fig S8A and B). In particular, MPL (Proto-Oncogene, Thrombopoietin Receptor) is essential for the proliferation of megakaryocytes and platelet differentiation (Ng et al, 2014). It was not differentially expressed, but it changed its interaction landscape significantly upon exposure to both drugs (Fig S8C). Figure S8. Comparison of DE and DI genes in MOLM-1 cells. (A, B) Gene enrichments of DE (grey) and DI (brown) genes of MOLM-1 cells upon (A) carboplatin and (B) gemcitabine treatment. (C) The interaction profile of MPL upon carboplatin and gemcitabine treatment; static interactions are shown in blue, whereas gained interactions upon treatment are shown in red. In K-562 cells, there were 555/44 DE genes and 921/932 DI genes upon treatment with carboplatin/gemcitabine, respectively. DE genes, upon carboplatin treatment, were enriched for multiple processes related to cell cycle regulation and hematological processes, whereas DI genes showed limited enrichments (Fig S9A). Conversely, very few genes were differentially expressed upon gemcitabine treatment, but DI genes were enriched for multiple processes related to lymphocyte and myeloid cell processes (Fig S9B). ERG (ETS Transcription Factor ERG), an essential gene for hematopoiesis (Knudsen et al, 2015), changed both its steady-state expression and interaction status in both treatments (Fig S9C). Concordantly, its haploinsufficiency impairs the self-renewal of hematopoietic stem cells under myelotoxic stress (Ng et al, 2011). The summary of DE and DI genes across cell types and treatments is presented in Table 1. Figure S9. Comparison of DE and DI genes in K-562 cells. (A, B) Gene enrichments of DE (grey) and DI (blue) genes of K-562 cells upon (A) carboplatin and (B) gemcitabine treatment. (C) The interaction profile of ERG upon carboplatin and gemcitabine treatment; static interactions are shown in blue, whereas gained interactions upon treatment are shown in red, whereas lost interactions are shown in yellow. Table 1. Comparison of DE and DI genes across cell lines and treatments.

Genes connected to candidate enhancer variants tend to differentially interact upon drug exposure In our previous study, we characterized 8,072,672 single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) from 96 NSCLC patients with differing chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression levels. Only a few protein-coding mutations were associated with the toxicity response of the patients (Björn et al, 2020a). We hypothesized that some SNVs might modulate the activity of enhancers involved in myelosuppression or entirely disrupt them. We overlapped SNVs with 95,567 PIRs derived from HiCap experiments on model cell lines used here to test our hypothesis. Half of the PIRs (52% or 49,802 PIRs) contained at least one variant (50,119 SNVs), and 94.2% of those contained only a single variant. To filter SNVs relevant to higher or lower risk of drug toxicity, we grouped variants based on their allele count (AC) and allele frequency (AF) differences between the two patient cohorts: high toxicity (HT) and low toxicity (LT) (Fig S10). Accordingly, there were 6,583 variants whose AC and AF differed at least by 25% (see the Materials and Methods section). We also required these variants to have a strong effect size (ES) on TF binding affinity. Using the motifbreakR package, we calculated the ES of the selected variants across a collection of PWMs. Moreover, we filtered only cases where both the interacting gene and TF were expressed (mean [transcripts per million (TPM) across the cell line under all treatments] > 0.2). That prioritized the top 2,720 variants further considered as candidate variants. Figure S10. Clustering of patients based on toxicity response. 54 and 42 individuals are classified based on their blood cell counts as those with high- and low-toxicity response (HT versus LT, respectively). Afterward, we asked if promoters connected to PIRs carrying these candidate variants are likelier to change their interaction profile upon drug treatment than those connected to PIRs carrying other (rest) variants. Indeed, promoters interacting with PIRs carrying candidate variants were more likely to change their interactions upon exposure to carboplatin (Fig 4A–C) and gemcitabine (Fig 4D–F). The mean fraction of DI genes carrying variants in PIRs varied from 5.0–7.2% for candidate variants to 1.6–2.7% for the rest cases. The highest P-value between the two groups was 1.7 × 10−5 in MOLM-1 cells in normal versus carboplatin-treated cases (Fig 4B), proving that interactions bearing candidate variants are significantly enriched for DI genes. As a result, we report 196 candidate DI genes connected to the candidate variants, which may be involved in the genetic mechanisms of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (Table S6). Figure 4. Overlap coefficient differences between genes connected to the candidate and rest enhancer mutations. (A, B, C, D, E, F) Promoters connected to PIRs containing candidate variants are more likely to change their interaction profile upon carboplatin (A, B, C) and gemcitabine (D, E, F) induction than promoters connected to rest variants. Each dot represents a promoter connected to the PIR carrying the patient SNV. Candidate variants were filtered based on several steps described in the main text. The rest corresponds to filtered-out cases. Fisher’s exact test was used to calculate P-values. Source data are available for this figure. We further investigated the relevance of the candidate gene set for the myelosuppression. We isolated genes associated (through mutations overlapping genes only) with the counts of lymphocytes, erythrocytes, platelets, and neutrophils from all associations NHGRI-EBI GWAS Catalogue v.1.0.2 (Sollis et al, 2023). Candidate genes showed a significant (P-value = 1.4 × 10−3) enrichment for blood cells count traits. Finally, we investigated which TFs are disrupted by candidate variants in the enhancers of candidate genes. They showed significant enrichment for abnormal blood cell morphology/development (Bonferroni-adjusted P-value = 6.881 × 10−29) and other related mouse phenotype terms (Table S6). Moreover, they broadly overlapped with TFs previously associated with NSCLC and different stages of chemotherapy-induced response (Vishnoi et al, 2020; Wang et al, 2021; Otálora-Otálora et al, 2023).