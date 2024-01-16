The origin, evolution, and molecular diversity of the chemokine system

Here, to clarify these outstanding questions, we use state-of-the-art phylogenetic methods, including those designed for single-gene phylogenies, a large taxonomical sampling comprising both vertebrate and invertebrate genomes and the entire complement of canonical and noncanonical components of both receptors and ligands. Our findings substantially clarify the phylogenetic relationship between canonical and noncanonical ligands and receptors and suggest that unrelated proteins evolved “chemokine-like” ligand function multiple times independently. In addition, we discovered that all the canonical and noncanonical chemokine receptors (except ACKR1) originated from a single duplication in the vertebrate stem group, which also gave rise to many GPCRs. Finally, we characterized the complement of canonical and noncanonical components in the common ancestor of vertebrates and identified several other ligands and receptors with potential chemokine-related properties that could be explored in future functional work.

Despite the extensive research on the chemokine system, with over 320,000 articles available on PubMed, many aspects of its evolution remain unclear. For instance, the homology between canonical and noncanonical ligands is uncertain and supported by circumstantial evidence, such as shared specific motifs ( 12 , 25 , 40 , 46 ). Furthermore, the relationships between canonical, atypical, and viral receptors and the outgroup of the canonical chemokine receptors remain uncertain. Finally, the evolutionary history of the canonical and noncanonical components remains poorly understood outside a few key model systems ( 9 , 47 , 48 ). These outstanding questions share common underlying causes, including the use of inadequate inference methods (such as relying solely on sequence similarities) and limited sampling of species (e.g., focusing mainly on humans, mice, and zebrafish ( 7 , 49 )). In addition, solving the phylogenetic relationships for short molecules such as chemokine receptors and ligands is particularly challenging because of the lack of strong phylogenetic signals ( 50 ).

The chemokine system is responsible for regulating many biological processes, including host defence, neuronal communication, and homeostasis ( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ). The system has two components, a ligand, usually a small cytokine called a chemokine, and a receptor. It typically operates through chemoattraction, wherein one cell type produces and secretes chemokines, creating a chemical gradient as these molecules disperse. Cells equipped with the corresponding chemokine receptors on their membranes can recognise and bind to specific chemokines, promoting their migration along the gradient ( 4 ). This mechanism allows cells to reach target locations, such as infection sites during inflammation or tissues important for homeostatic functions, for example, leukocyte maturation and trafficking ( 3 , 6 ). Chemokines involved in the latter homeostatic functions are usually constitutively expressed, whereas those involved in inflammatory responses have an inducible expression ( 7 ). Chemokine ligands are categorised into four groups, XC, CC, CXC, and CX3C, according to the pattern of cysteine residues in the N-terminal portion of the protein ( 8 ). Likewise, the receptors are classified based on the ligands they bind to into four groups, the XCR, CCR, CXCR, and CX3CR, and all of them belong to the GPCR class A superfamily ( 9 ). In addition to canonical components, other molecules have been discovered to function similarly to chemokine ligands ( 1 ) or receptors ( 2 ) (see Table 1 ). These include the following: the chemokine-like factor (CKLF) that binds to chemokine receptor CCR4 ( 10 , 11 ) and drives cell migration in vivo ( 12 ); TAFA chemokines, expressed mainly in the nervous system, which share structural similarities to canonical chemokines ( 25 , 26 ) and bind GPCRs related to chemokine receptors, for example, formyl peptide receptors (FPR) ( 27 , 28 ) and GPR1 ( 29 ); cytokine-like 1 (CYTL1) that binds CCR2 ( 22 ) and has been suggested to be related to CC ligands based on the presence of a IL8-like chemokine fold ( 40 ). There are also noncanonical chemokine receptors, such as the following: the chemokine-like receptor (CML1, or also CMKLR1) ( 36 ); atypical chemokine receptors (ACKRs) ( 33 ); and viral chemokine receptors ( 41 , 42 , 43 , 44 ). Unlike other chemokine receptors, atypical receptors cannot initiate classical chemokine signaling upon ligand binding ( 33 , 45 ). The human genome encodes four types of ACKRs: the ACKR1 (also known as DARC), ACKR2 (also known as D6), ACKR3 (also known as CXCR7), and ACKR4 (also known as CCRL1) ( 34 , 35 ). In addition, several proteins of viral origins, such as US28 from human cytomegalovirus, have chemokine-receptor/binding activity ( 41 , 42 ). These viral proteins can bind a wide array of chemokine ligands ( 42 ).

Results

There are five unrelated groups of ligands Initially, we focused on the ligands, including all the canonical chemokines, the CYTL, the TAFAs, and the CKLF Super Family (CKLFSF) proteins (Table 1). The presence of a four-transmembrane MARVEL domain in the latter proteins (12, 13, 14) distinguishes them from canonical chemokines, the CYTL and the TAFAs. Therefore, we separated these two groups for further analysis. Using BLASTP or PSI-BLAST (51, 52, 53) (see the Materials and Methods section for more details) against 64 species from 19 animal phyla (Table S1), we identified 891 putative homologs for chemokines, TAFA, and CYTL and 602 putative homologs of the CKLF Super Family. We used Cluster Analysis of Sequences (CLANS) (54, 55), a clustering tool based on sequence similarity and local alignment, to identify homology within these two groups. Unlike traditional phylogenetic methods, CLANS assigns homology between sequences based on BLAST and customisable stringency levels defined according to P-values (54). When two (or more) sequences are connected at a lower P-value (closer to 0), this indicates a high level of homology. Conversely, if two or more sequences only connect at a higher P-value, this suggests a relatively low level of sequence homology. Our analysis shows that canonical chemokines form a distinct group with a clear distinction between C-X-C-type and C-C-type (Fig 1A), whereas CXCL17, TAFA, and CYTL remain separate from canonical chemokines and from each other even at the loosest P-values tested (Fig 1A). The distinction between CXCL17 and all other canonical chemokines is consistent with our receptor results, showing that the potential receptor for CXCL17, GPR35 (39), is also not within the canonical chemokine receptor group (see below). However, it is important to note that recent studies fail to demonstrate CXCL17 activity at GPR35 (56, 57). Within the CKLFSF, two large clusters were identified, named CKLF I and CKLF II, although these ultimately connect to form one large superfamily (Fig 1B). These clusters are robust to the different stringency thresholds used (Figs S1 and S2 and see the Materials and Methods section for further details). Our results indicate that even when the stringency level to detect homology is relaxed, canonical chemokines, TAFA, CYTL, and CXCL17 remain in distinct clusters. This suggests that, similarly to CKLFs, these proteins are not homologous and convergently evolved chemokine-like properties. We have thus identified five distinct groups of ligands: (i) the canonical chemokines, (ii) TAFA “chemokines,” (iii) CYTL, (iv) CXCL17, and (v) CKLF Super Family (Fig 1A and B). Figure 1. Cluster Analysis and phylogeny of ligand groups. (A) Similarity-based clustering, using Cluster Analysis of Sequences, of canonical chemokines and related molecules with sequence similarity. Canonical chemokines are an independent group from other related molecules (TAFA, CYTL, and CXCL17). Canonical chemokines are composed of two large groups (CC type and CXC type) within which some divergent subgroups are highlighted. The clustering and connections shown are at the P-value threshold of 1 × 10−6. Other P-values tested are shown in Fig S1. Candidate invertebrate sequences are shown as crosses and further information regarding them can be found in the Supplementary results section. (B) Similarity-based clustering, using Cluster Analysis of Sequences, of the chemokine-like factor (CKLF) super family (CKLFSF). Two major clusters are formed: the smaller “CKLF Group I” and the heterogenous “CKLF group II” that also includes some invertebrate sequences (shown as crosses). Subclades, including the known members of the CKLF super family, are highlighted. The clustering and connections shown are at the P-value threshold of 1 × 10−15, as this is the threshold at which the two major clusters connect. Other P-values tested are shown in Fig S2. (C) Maximum-Likelihood un-rooted phylogenetic tree of canonical chemokines. CC type and CXC type are split into two separate clades. Supports for key nodes are indicated in boxes with Transfer Bootstrap Expectation represented by triangles and the Ultrafast Bootstraps as circles. A traffic light colour code is used to indicate the level of support: high (green); intermediate (yellow), and low (red). (D) Maximum-Likelihood un-rooted phylogenetic tree of the CKLF super family (CKLFSF). The CKLF group I is monophyletic, whereas the CKLF group II is not. Supports for key nodes are indicated in boxes with Transfer Bootstrap Expectation represented by triangles and the Ultrafast Bootstraps as circles. A traffic light colour code is used to indicate the level of support: high (green), intermediate (yellow), and low (red). Figure S1. Cluster Analysis of Sequences clustering of chemokines and related molecules sequences. Initial identification and annotation of clusters was performed at the strict P-value of 1 × 10−35. (A, B) Subsequent loosening of the P-value clarified the relationships across clusters and defined bigger groups. At P-value 1 × 10−15 (B), two major canonical chemokine groups are well defined: the CCL group, which includes also XCL and X3CL; and the CXCL group. At this level of stringency, only few canonical chemokines remain isolated: CCL27/28, CXCL12, CXCL14, CXCL16, and CXCL17. TAFA and CYTL are also isolated. (C) At P-value 1 × 10−10 (C) the two major chemokine groups connect to each other. CCL27/28 is connected to the CCL group and CXCL12 and CXCL14 are connected to the CXCL group, whereas CXCL16 and CXCL17 are still isolated. (D) At P-value 1 × 10−6 (D), all chemokine groups are connected in one big cluster, except for CXCL17. TAFA and CYTL are also still isolated. Crosses indicate the few invertebrate sequences that were collected from the BLAST search, more information in the Supplementary results section. Figure S2. Cluster Analysis of Sequences clustering of chemokine-like factor (CKLF) Super Family sequences. Initial identification and annotation of clusters was performed at the strict P-value of 1 × 10−60. (A, B) Subsequent loosening of the P-value clarified the relationships across clusters and defined bigger groups. At 1 × 10−20 (B), two major clusters have formed. One, that we called chemokine-like factor (CKLF) group I, includes CKLF, CMTM1, 2, 3, 5, and PLP2. The other, that we called CKLF group II, includes CMTM4/6, 7, 8, and other groups. (C) At 1 × 10−16 (C), more sequences have joined the two major groups that are still separate. (D) At 1 × 10−15 (D), the two major groups connect and few extra sequences; see the Supplementary results section for extra details. Crosses indicate invertebrate sequences.

The evolution of chemokine and chemokine-like ligands in animals To better understand the evolution of both canonical and noncanonical chemokine ligands, we performed a separate phylogenetic reconstruction for each group (Figs 1C and D and S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9, S10, S11, and S12) (see the Materials and Methods section for details). To evaluate the nodal support, in addition to the UltraFast bootstrap (UFB) (58, 59), we used Transfer Bootstrap Expectation (TBE), a method that has been developed for single-gene phylogeny (60). To evaluate ortholog/paralog relationships and overall dynamics of the ligand complement, we used GeneRax (61). This method uses maximum likelihood to reconcile the gene tree with the species tree (61). In brief, given a gene and species tree, GeneRax uses a maximum likelihood approach to optimise the duplication and loss events (61, 62 Preprint). Figure S3. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of canonical chemokines with transfer bootstrap expectation supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model GTR20+F+R4. Nodal support is calculated from 100 nonparametric bootstrap repeats with transfer bootstrap expectation. CCL clade is in orange, CXCL clade in blue. Figure S4. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of canonical chemokines with UFB supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model GTR20+F+R4. Nodal support is calculated from 1,000 ultrafast bootstrap repeats. CCL clade is in orange, CXCL clade in blue. Figure S5. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of TAFA with transfer bootstrap expectation supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model JTT+R5. Nodal support is calculated from 100 nonparametric bootstrap repeats with transfer bootstrap expectation. Figure S6. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of TAFA with UFB supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model JTT+R5. Nodal support is calculated from 1,000 ultrafast bootstrap repeats. Figure S7. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of CYTL with transfer bootstrap expectation supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model JTT+I+G4. Nodal support is calculated from 100 nonparametric bootstrap repeats with transfer bootstrap expectation. Figure S8. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of CYTL with UFB supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model JTT+I+G4. Nodal support is calculated from 1,000 ultrafast bootstrap repeats. Figure S9. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of CXCL17 with transfer bootstrap expectation supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model JTT. Nodal support is calculated from 100 nonparametric bootstrap repeats with transfer bootstrap expectation. Figure S10. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of CXCL17 with UFB supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model JTT. Nodal support is calculated from 1,000 ultrafast bootstrap repeats. Figure S11. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of CKLFSF with transfer bootstrap expectation supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model GTR20+F+R7. Nodal support is calculated from 100 nonparametric bootstrap repeats with transfer bootstrap expectation. Red clade = CMTM4/6; blue clade = CKLF I group; green clade = CMTM7; turquois clade = MAL/MALL/MAL2. Figure S12. Unrooted phylogenetic tree of CKLFSF with UFB supports. Phylogenetic tree under the model GTR20+F+R7. Nodal support is calculated from 1,000 ultrafast bootstrap repeats. Red clade = CMTM4/6; blue clade = CKLF I group; green clade = CMTM7; turquois clade = MAL/MALL/MAL2. Our analysis initially identified a few invertebrate putative chemokine ligands (Fig 1A), however, these sequences lacked protein signatures associated with the canonical ligands (Figs S13, S14, and S15 and Supplementary File 3 in the GitHub repository: Roberto-Feuda-Lab/Chemokine2023 (github.com)), and they were therefore excluded from further analysis (see the Supplementary results section for further information). The phylogenetic tree for the canonical ligands identifies two major groups, the CC-type, which also includes the XC and X3C types, and the CXC type (TBE = 0.95, UFB = 92%) (Figs 1C and S3 and S4), confirming the previous finding obtained using synteny data (63, 64). Next, to clarify the distribution of canonical chemokines, we first reconciled their gene tree with the species tree and then used the reconciled tree to trace the presence/absence of each chemokine group throughout all the species (Figs 2A and S16). Our results confirm previous findings that canonical chemokines are uniquely present in vertebrates (47, 63). In addition, they indicate that chemokines are not evenly distributed across vertebrates and can be different even between closely related species (65). Some are very ancient, for example, CXCL12 is present in lamprey; CXCL14 and CCL20 are present in all jawed vertebrates; and CXCL8 is present throughout bony fishes and tetrapods, with few exceptions, notably mice and rats. However, a large part of the chemokine diversity evolved within mammals (e.g., CXCL1/2/3, CXCL16, and CCL25), particularly placentals (e.g., CXCL5/6 and CCL3/18). The phylogenetic relationships we uncovered in our reconciled tree were mostly compatible with known syntenic relationships as described in human (7). For example, the large cluster of CXC-type chemokine genes present in human chromosome 4 contains CXCL1-11 plus CXCL13 (7), all of which coalesce within a monophyletic group in our tree (Fig 2A). The micro-synteny within this cluster is also, to some extent, reflected in the phylogenetic relationships. Similarly, the other large syntenic cluster of chemokines, located on human chromosome 17, containing most of the CC-type chemokines (7), corresponds, with few exceptions, to a large monophyletic clade in our tree (Fig 2A). CXCL16 which is on a nearby locus of chromosome 17, is also phylogenetically related to this CC-type clade (Fig 2A). The complement of the canonical chemokines undergoes the largest expansion at the base of jawed vertebrates, where there is an expansion from 4 to 18 genes (Fig 2B). A second expansion occurred at the base of bony fishes (i.e., Osteichthyes) followed by relative stability until placental mammals, where the total number of canonical chemokine ligands jumped to 45 genes. Finally, unlike previous works (66), our results support the presence of orthologs of both CC type and CXC type in the common ancestor of all vertebrates (Fig 2A). Figure S13. Alignment of candidate brachiopod CCL24 sequence with mammalian CCL24s. Our BLAST searches picked up a sequence from the brachiopod Lingula unguis that when re-blasted versus SwissProt returned a CCL24 as hit. Alignment of the brachiopod sequence with mammalian CCL24 sequences reveals a poor overall conservation, with the brachiopod sequence also being significantly longer than any of the other sequences. Further details about this sequence can be found in Supplementary File 3 and in the Supplementary results section. Figure S14. Alignment of candidate cnidarian CCL3 sequence with mammalian CCL3s. Our BLAST searches picked up a sequence from the cnidarian Clytia hemisphaerica that when re-blasted versus SwissProt returned a CCL3 as hit. Alignment of the cnidarian sequence with mammalian CCL3 sequences reveals a poor overall conservation, with the cnidarian sequence being extremely longer than any of the other sequences. Further details about this sequence can be found in Supplementary File 3 and in the Supplementary results section. Figure S15. Alignment of candidate echinoderm CXCL10 sequence with mammalian CXCL10s. Our BLAST searches picked up a sequence from the echinoderm Acanthaster planci that when re-blasted versus SwissProt returned a CXCL10 as hit. Alignment of the echinoderm sequence with mammalian CXCL10 sequences reveals a poor overall conservation, with the brachiopod sequence also being significantly longer than any of the other sequences. Further details about this sequence can be found in Supplementary File 3 and in the Supplementary results section. Figure 2. Distribution and duplication patterns of ligand groups. (A) Presence of all ligand groups are mapped onto a species tree. Gene trees and duplication events are based on the gene tree to species tree reconciliation analyses. The nomenclature for canonical chemokines is primarily based on known chemokines of human (or mouse). Where human and mouse chemokines do not correspond, the default name refers to the human gene and the mouse (Mus musculus) one is indicated with “Mm.” Chemokines that have been classically described as having either homeostatic or inflammatory function are indicated with a circle or a star, respectively. The classification used here was based on reference 7 with the inflammatory type also including chemokines they described as plasma/platelet types. Overall, canonical chemokines originated in vertebrates and expanded a first time in jawed vertebrates and a second time in mammals. Homeostatic chemokines (e.g., CXCL12) are generally more ancient than inflammatory ones. CXCL17 and CYTL are mammal- and jawed vertebrate-specific, respectively. TAFA originated in the common ancestor of vertebrates and urochordates, whereas the chemokine-like factor super family is present in invertebrates although key duplications occurred at the base of vertebrates. (B) Number of complements for each ligand group at key species nodes is mapped onto the species tree. The number of complements in each group reflects the pattern of duplications. The major increase occurred at the level of jawed vertebrates with canonical chemokines undergoing a second significant increase within placentals. Silhouette images are by Andreas Hejnol (Xenopus laevis); Andy Wilson (Anas platyrhynchos, Taeniopygia guttata); Carlos Cano-Barbacil (Salmo trutta); Christoph Schomburg (Anolis carolinensis, Ciona intestinalis, Eptatretus burgeri, Petromyzon marinus); Christopher Kenaley (Mola mola); Chuanixn Yu (Latimeria chalumnae); Daniel Jaron (Mus musculus); Daniel Stadtmauer (Monodelphis domestica); Fernando Carezzano (Asteroidea); Ingo Braasch (Callorhinchus milii); Jake Warner (Danio rerio); Kamil S. Jaron (Poecilia formosa); Mali’o Kodis, photograph by Hans Hillewaert (Branchiostoma lanceolatum, https://www.phylopic.org/images/719d7b41-cedc-4c97-9ffe-dd8809f85553/branchiostoma-lanceolatum); Margot Michaud (Canis lupus, Physeter macrocephalus); NASA (Homo sapiens sapiens); Nathan Hermann (Scophthalmus aquosus); Ryan Cupo (Rattus norvegicus); seung9park (Takifugu rubripes rubripes); Soledad Miranda-Rottmann (Pelodiscus sinensis, https://www.phylopic.org/images/929fd134-bbd7-4744-987f-1975107029f5/pelodiscus-sinensis); Steven Traver (Gallus gallus domesticus, Ornithorhynchus anatinus); Stuart Humphries (Thunnus thynnus); T. Michael Keesey (after Colin M. L. Burnett) (Gorilla gorilla gorilla); Thomas Hegna (based on picture by Nicolas Gompel) (Drosophila (Drosophila) mojavensis); and Yan Wong (Balanoglossus). Figure S16. Rooted species tree reconciled gene tree for canonical chemokines. The canonical chemokines gene tree was reconciled with the species tree using GeneRax. “S” or “D” at the node indicates a speciation or duplication event, respectively. CCL clade is in orange, and CXCL clade is in blue. Differently from the canonical chemokines, we identified a bona fide TAFA, that is, with specific protein motifs, in the urochordates, the sister group to vertebrates (see the Supplementary results section and Figs S17 and S18). The phylogenetic trees (Figs S5 and S6) identified monophyletic groups for TAFA5 (TBE = 0.98, UFB = 98%), TAFA1 (TBE = 0.94, UFB = 98%), TAFA4 (TBE = 0.77, UFB = 75%), and TAFA2/3 (TBE = 0.65, UFB = 84%). The reconciled tree from GeneRax places the root at the urochordate sequence (Fig S19), therefore clarifying that the TAFA5 clade is the sister group to TAFA1-4 (Fig 2A). The family originated in the ancestor of urochordates and vertebrates, and the first duplications occurred at the base of vertebrates giving rise to the TAFA5 split followed by the TAFA1 split. Subsequently, at the base of jawed vertebrates, additional duplications bring the complements from 3 to 10 (Fig 2B), giving rise to the remaining groups so that all jawed vertebrates possess the full diversity of TAFAs. Figure S17. Alignment of four candidate urochordate TAFA sequences with vertebrate TAFAs. Our BLAST searches picked up four sequences from the urochordate Ciona intestinalis that connected with the TAFA cluster in the Cluster Analysis of Sequences analysis. One of these sequences when blasted versus SwissProt returned a TAFA as hit. This sequence was also annotated as TAFA by InterProScan. Alignment of the urochordate sequences with vertebrate TAFA sequences reveals that only the one annotated as TAFA aligns well, whereas the other three align poorly and are also significantly longer than any of the other sequences. Further details about these sequences can be found in Supplementary File 3 and in the Supplementary results section. Figure S18. Alignment of best candidate urochordate TAFA sequence with vertebrate TAFAs. Of the four urochordate candidate TAFA sequences, only one was annotated as TAFA with both SwissProt and InterProScan annotation and appeared to align well with other TAFAs with a preliminary alignment with all urochordate sequences (Fig S6). Here, we removed the other three urochordate sequences and aligned only the best candidate with the vertebrate TAFAs. The sequence conservation is even more apparent with this alignment. Importantly, 8 of the 10 typical cysteine residues of TAFA1–4 are conserved, and the two missing cysteines are the same ones missing in TAFA5. Further discussion can be found in the Supplementary results section. Figure S19. Rooted species tree reconciled gene tree for TAFA. The TAFA gene tree was reconciled with the species tree using GeneRax. “S” or “D” at the node indicates a speciation or duplication event, respectively. The phylogenetic trees for CYTL and CXCL17 mainly reflect the species trees (Figs S7, S8, S9, and S10), and the reconciliations revealed very simple complement dynamics (Figs 2B and S20 and S21). However, these molecules show a remarkable difference in their distribution. CYTLs are present throughout gnathostomes, whereas CXCL17 is found only in placental mammals (Fig 2A). Figure S20. Rooted species tree reconciled gene tree for CYTL. The CYTL gene tree was reconciled with the species tree using GeneRax. “S” or “D” at the node indicates a speciation or duplication event, respectively. Figure S21. Rooted species tree reconciled gene tree for CXCL17. The CXCL17 gene tree was reconciled with the species tree using GeneRax. “S” or “D” at the node indicates a speciation or duplication event, respectively. The phylogenetic analysis for the CKLF super family (Figs 1D and S11 and S12) recovered a monophyletic clade for the CKLF I group (TBE = 0.96, UFB = 80%) that we had already identified through CLANS. This group contains CKLF, which is known to interact with C-C chemokine receptor 4 (10, 11), and CMTM1, 2, 3, 5, and proteolipid protein 2 (PLP2). Other monophyletic clades that are consistent with the CLANS are CMTM4/6 (TBE = 0.90, UFB = 61%), CMTM7 (TBE = 0.92, UFB = 83%) and a clade containing CMTM8 plus other related molecules such as plasmolipin (PLLP) and myelin and lymphocyte proteins (MAL) (TBE = 0.89, UFB = 60%). The latter were all part of a large cluster that we called CKLF II in the CLANS (Fig 1B). However, the placement of the root of the tree in Fig 1D can affect the interpretation of the relationships among CKLF II subgroups. To address this problem and clarify the patterns of duplications and the presence/absence of each group throughout animals, we used GeneRax to reconcile the gene with the species tree (see above and Material and Methods section for details). Our results suggest (Figs 2 and S22) that most CKLFSF groups, such as CMTM4, 6, and 8, originate in the vertebrate stem group from preexisting CMTM genes and are widely distributed in animals. The CKLF I subgroups originate from duplications at the base of jawed vertebrates, except for the split between CKLF and CMTM1 that occurs only within mammals (Fig 2A). We observe the major two expansions of the CKLFSF genes in the stem group of vertebrates (from 6 to 10 complements), and then in jawed vertebrates (from 10 to 16 complements). Interestingly, the extent of these expansions is less drastic than those we see for canonical chemokines (Fig 2B). In total, we have identified that the five distinct ligand groups have a different origin in the animal tree of life and underwent divergent evolutionary histories. Figure S22. Rooted species tree reconciled gene tree for CKLFSF. The CKLFSF gene tree was reconciled with the species tree using GeneRax. “S” or “D” at the node indicates a speciation or duplication event, respectively. Red clade = CMTM4/6; blue clade = CKLF I group; green clade = CMTM7; turquois clade = MAL/MALL/MAL2.

Canonical and noncanonical chemokine receptors are divided into four groups Next, we investigated the origin and pattern of duplication for the chemokine receptors and chemokine-like receptors (Table 1). Using BLASTP against the 64 species, we identified 7,157 putative chemokine receptors (see the Materials and Methods section for more details) and investigated their relationships using CLANS (see above for justification). The result (Fig S23C) identifies four main groups of chemokine receptors and chemokine-like receptors. The first comprises canonical receptors (i.e., CCR, CXCR, CX3CR1, CX3C, and XCR1), and the second includes atypical receptor 3 and GPR182, which has been recently shown to have chemokine receptor activity (67). The third group, which we named Chemokine-like plus (CML-plus), contains the chemokine-like receptors (CML1 also known as chemerin receptor 1), FPR that bind the TAFA ligands (27, 28) and other GPCRs such as GPR1 (chemerin receptor 2), GPR33, PTGDR2. Furthermore, the CLANS analysis identifies an intermediate group containing angiotensin, apelin, and other receptors and shows sequence similarity to canonical and chemokine-like receptors (Fig S23B). Finally, our analysis identifies a small cluster composed of only ACKR1 that do not connect to other GPCRs or other atypical receptors even at loose P-value thresholds. This indicates that their sequence is either nonhomologous or highly divergent from other chemokine receptors and atypical receptors. Overall, these groups are robust to the stringency threshold used (i.e., different P-values) (Fig S23A–C). Interestingly, no specific cluster of viral or viral-like receptors was identified, but six of the reference viral receptor sequences clustered with the canonical chemokine receptors. Figure S23. Cluster Analysis of Sequences clustering of receptors and related molecules sequences. A Cluster Analysis of Sequences clustering layout where shapes indicate sequences and lines are connections indicating similarity between sequences at or surpassing the P-value similarity threshold. Sequences are positioned in clusters based on similarity. Initial identification and annotation of clusters was performed using the inbuilt convex clustering at the P-value of 1 × 10−100. (A) Clustering was loosened till the canonical receptor annotated groups formed a cluster at 1 × 10−65. (B) Loosening of the P-value to 1 × 10−60 identified relationships between clusters of interest and identified the intermediate group as connecting to both canonical and chemokine-like plus groups. All sequences connected to groups of interest are vertebrate sequences. (C) Further loosening to P-value 1 × 10−50 connects the vertebrate sequences of interest to a large cluster of sequences which contains vertebrate and invertebrate sequences which are annotated as opioid and somatostatin receptors and other GPCRs. Crosses indicate invertebrate sequences and Y-shape indicates the reference viral sequences included. Shapes are colour-coded by the group of interest: purple = canonical chemokine receptors; yellow = chemokine-like plus; green = atypical receptor 3/GPR182; blue = intermediate group; pink = relaxin receptors. Altogether, these results confirm the homology between the canonical receptors and atypical receptor 3/GPR182. However, these findings indicate that the other GPCRs, such as the chemokine-like receptors, FPR, GPR1, and GPR33, are also closely related to the canonical receptors. Remarkably, these results also indicate that ACKR1 is not homologous to the canonical chemokine receptors. Furthermore, all clusters of chemokine receptors contained only vertebrate sequences, except for the receptors of viral origin.