Accessory genes define species-specific routes to antibiotic resistance

Our underlying hypothesis is that focusing solely on classic AMR genes misses vital information needed to evaluate AMR phenotypes accurately. We address this through the application of multiple machine-learning (ML) models to a dataset of 16,950 genomes from microbial isolates representing 28 different genera with 1.9 million corresponding laboratory-determined MICs for 79 different antibiotics. These data were filtered by matching to EUCAST breakpoints ( EUCAST, 2021 ) to ensure more balanced datasets according to the AMR phenotype. The filtering resulted in 5,990 genomes across 19 genera, with 47,711 EUCAST classified MICs for subsequent analysis (28,480 resistant and 19,231 susceptible MICs) of 23 antibiotics. We then elucidate the genomic routes (combinations of genes present and/or absent in genomes) involved in phenotypic antimicrobial resistance with the aim of allowing for the development of rapid determination of the AMR phenotype from genomes or even whole microbiomes.

Most importantly, the use of AMR gene identification tools to predict the AMR phenotype represents what in many cases is likely to be an oversimplification of the mechanisms underpinning AMR: that a single gene or mutation is solely responsible for the presentation of the AMR phenotype. In this situation, other non–AMR-associated genes may be required to confer resistance (or susceptibility) of an organism to an antibiotic ( de Korne-Elenbaas et al, 2022 ). In the rest of this study, we refer to these non-classical AMR genes that are important to the presentation of the AMR phenotype as AMR “accessory” genes.

Results

Machine-learning approaches vastly improve AMR phenotype prediction from the AMR genotype Within this study, we analysed several techniques for predicting the AMR phenotype from genomic data, including a naïve analysis of AMR genes, logistic regression of AMR genes, J48 decision tree, random forest, support vector machine (SVM), and logistic model tree (LMT) models. Even though AMR gene identification tools are designed to identify the presence of AMR genes in genomic data, their results are frequently used to directly infer the AMR phenotype (Bortolaia et al, 2020; Tan et al, 2020; Florensa et al, 2022; Verschuuren et al, 2022). We examined the accuracy of predicting the AMR phenotype solely based on the presence/absence of known AMR genes for 23 antibiotics and 16,950 genomes, from organisms with laboratory-derived MIC data. This naïve model assumed an antibiotic-resistant phenotype when an AMR gene, which targets a particular antibiotic (as defined in the CARD), was found in a genome. The average prediction accuracy of this naïve (Resistance Gene Identifier [RGI]-specific) analysis (as defined by the number of genomes correctly predicted to be susceptible or resistant to an antibiotic divided by the total number of genomes tested) was 57.6% and ranged from 3.5% (clindamycin) to 100% (moxifloxacin) (Fig 1A). Clindamycin had quite a poor ratio of susceptible to resistant genomes (273:10) in comparison with moxifloxacin, which, while having far fewer genomes for training, had a better ratio of susceptible to resistant genomes (4:10), which may have led to the higher accuracy observed. The precision and recall were calculated using a confusion matrix (Tables S1 and S2). The average prediction precision was 56.2% and ranged from 46.3% (fosfomycin) to 100.0% (moxifloxacin) (Tables S2 and S3). The average prediction recall for all 23 antibiotics was 61.2% and ranged from 24.6% (ertapenem) to 100.0% (moxifloxacin). Figure 1. Comparison of techniques used predict AMR phenotype from genomic data. (A, B, C) Model average accuracy (A), average precision (B), and average recall (C). The boxplots represent the following methods used in this study to predict the AMR phenotype in the following order: naïve RGI analyses (orange), logistic regression using the RGI data (blue), J48 decision trees using RGI genes specific to the antibiotic (green), J48 decision trees using all RGI genes regardless of the antibiotic model (yellow), and J48 decision trees using eggNOG gene families (pink). The statistical significances are the result of a pairwise Wilcoxon signed-rank test adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini–Hochberg method (q < 0.05). No significant difference between distributions is indicated by a shared letter above their respective boxplot (see Table S7 for more details). Outliers are represented with a triangle-shaped point. When logistic regression approaches were applied, the resulting models of the RGI genes had an average accuracy of 73.9% and ranged from 50.96% (erythromycin) to 97.44% (amoxicillin). However, >50% of the models only predicted one phenotype (either only susceptible or only resistant predictions), resulting in an average recall of 52.3% (ranging from 48.5% [doripenem] to 75.0% [amoxicillin]) and the average precision of 53.6% (ranging from 31.5% [doripenem] to 74.5% [erythromycin]) (Tables S2 and S4). When a decision tree approach (using the WEKA J48 model) was applied to the RGI-specific dataset, the resulting models were highly accurate in predicting the correct AMR phenotype: 10-fold cross-validation resulted in an average accuracy of 91.1% ranging from 74.85% (tigecycline) to 100% (moxifloxacin) (Fig 1A and Tables S4 and S5). The average recall of the RGI-specific decision tree models was 76.8% (ranging from 50.0% for amoxicillin, aztreonam, clindamycin, colistin, fosfomycin, and nitrofurantoin to 100.0% for moxifloxacin) (Fig 1C). The average precision was 86.2% (ranging from 43.0% for colistin to 100.0% for moxifloxacin) (Fig 1B). Furthermore, the traversal of the resulting decision trees indicated different genomic routes to resistance and susceptibility (see Fig 2), highlighting the importance of both the presence and the absence of multiple genes in predicting the AMR phenotype from genomic data. Figure 2. Example of a decision tree with two routes to resistance, indicated by the red and blue lines. For example, in the red route, if more than one copy of Gene A, D, and E is present, the genome will be resistant, but if one of those genes is not present (i.e., Gene E), the organism will be susceptible. The average accuracy of the J48 model (91.0%) was comparable to that of the random forest (92.0%), SVM (86.3%), and LMT (92.2%) models (Table S6 and Fig S1). The decision tree models had the advantage over the other models of allowing biological interpretation of the genes driving the AMR phenotype/genotype relationship. For this reason, we focused further analysis on the decision tree models.

Model accuracy is not reliant on specific taxonomy To investigate the ability of the decision tree models to predict the AMR phenotype for groups of organisms that were not included in the training data, for each antibiotic model, we generated multiple sub-datasets where for each we excluded all genomes (and MIC data) from a selected genus from the training data and regenerated the model. The excluded genus and associated MIC data were then used to test the accuracy of the regenerated model for predicting the AMR phenotype across taxonomic groups. Overall, the average accuracy of models to predict the AMR phenotype for a genus that was excluded from the training data was 80.3% (ranging from 0% to 100%) (Table S3). This varied depending on the taxa excluded; for instance, when 152 Streptococcus genomes and MICs were excluded from the meropenem data, the resulting models were able to predict 100% of Streptococcus AMR phenotypes. However, in the ampicillin model, Salmonella phenotypes were not predicted well (34% accuracy) when all 1,048 Salmonella genomes and MICs were left out of the training data. This variation in performance across taxa may be due to an uneven distribution of susceptible versus resistant data in some of the training data (for instance, for testing the Streptococcus AMR phenotype, there were 383 resistant genomes versus 1,807 susceptible genomes, compared with 2,364 resistant genomes versus 13 susceptible genomes for testing the Salmonella AMR phenotype). Klebsiella had the most genomes for each antibiotic model tested (at least 1,248 genomes in each model), yet models that excluded them still performed relatively well (with an average accuracy of 84.4%). However, sometimes when the genus with the second largest number of genomes for an antibiotic was excluded from the training data, the resulting models predicted their AMR phenotype poorly. For example, with ampicillin when the second largest genus Salmonella (i.e., 1,048 Salmonella genomes versus 1,923 Klebsiella genomes) was excluded, the resulting model had an accuracy of only 34.3% when predicting the Salmonella AMR phenotypes. For Ciprofloxacin, however, when Salmonella (which was the second largest genus in this model after Klebsiella) was excluded from the data, the resulting models had an accuracy of 97.7% when predicting the Salmonella AMR phenotypes. This may be due to some genera being more closely related than others, such as Klebsiella and Escherichia compared with Neisseria. However, this does not account for all cases and higher accuracy of predicting the AMR phenotype using models trained on more distantly related organisms may be driven by other factors, such as convergent evolution in species exposed to similar conditions or horizontal gene transfer, resulting in similar resistance mechanisms between the species. Investigation of the decision tree models supports this theory: for Ceftriaxone, ciprofloxacin, and gentamicin where the models performed well in predicting the Salmonella AMR phenotype when Salmonella was excluded from the training data, the tree traversals identified that each route to phenotype resistance was supported by data from multiple genera (Fig S6). However, for ampicillin where the models performed poorly in predicting Salmonella AMR phenotypes when the Salmonella data were excluded from the training data, the tree traversals showed that most of the routes to AMR were dominated by a single genus. Therefore, when Salmonella was excluded from the training data, the routes to resistance for Salmonella were lost from the model, resulting in low accuracy. This insight into the mechanics of the models is only possible because of the use of an interpretable ML model, which not only highlights the often species-specific routes to AMR that exist, but also hints at those routes to resistance that are readily shared between taxa and may be important to monitor for early-warning surveillance programmes.

ML models identify putative additional antibiotic targets of AMR genes To investigate the role of AMR genes in antibiotic resistance to which they are not indicated in the CARD, we generated decision trees, which included all AMR genes regardless of the antibiotic target listed in the CARD. This resulted in 17 antibiotic models improving in accuracy, and across all models, a significant increase in accuracy was observed compared with the models using only the AMR genes specific to the antibiotic that is listed in CARD (Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test [q = 8.27 × 10−4] [Table S7]). Results of investigations of model prediction accuracies for one AMR phenotype over the other can be found in confusion matrices in Tables S1, S5, S8, S9, and S10. The average accuracy of the models using all AMR genes regardless of the antibiotic to which they were indicated to provide resistance was 92.5% (ranging from 79.7% [tigecycline] to 100.0% [moxifloxacin]). The average recall and precision were 83.5% (ranging from 50.0% [fosfomycin] to 100.0% [moxifloxacin]) and 87.5% (ranging from 65.0% [nitrofurantoin] to 100.0% [moxifloxacin]), respectively (Fig 1B and C and Table S2). A significant increase in average recall and precision was also observed (recall, q = 4.39 × 10−4; and precision, q = 0.04) (Table S7). This suggests that some AMR genes may have additional antibiotic targets not annotated in the databases. One example of this can be seen in the gentamicin RGI-all model, which shows the presence of >1 TEM-185 gene confers resistance to gentamicin (Fig S2). This gene is not indicated to confer resistance to aminoglycoside antibiotics in the CARD.

Accessory genes have a key role in AMR phenotype prediction To see whether this observation extended to non-classical AMR genes, decision trees were generated for the 23 antibiotics using eggNOG gene family functional profiles generated for all 16,950 genomes. The average accuracy of these models was 92.2% (ranging from 74.0% [tigecycline] to 100.0% [moxifloxacin]). In the comparison of the eggNOG models with the RGI models, the mean value was 0.3% higher for RGI-all analysis (92.5%) (Tables S4 and S10). The difference between the RGI decision tree models and eggNOG gene families was not significant overall (RGI-specific genes versus eggNOG, q = 3.66 × 10−1; RGI-all-gene models versus eggNOG, q = 2.49 × 10−1) (Table S7). Overall, the inclusion of AMR accessory genes in the models did not reduce the accuracy, precision, or recall compared with the AMR gene–based decision trees; however, their inclusion allowed the identification of putative accessory genes involved in species-specific routes to antibiotic resistance (Fig 1A–C). Using the eggNOG decision trees, we identified an additional 675 gene families across all 23 antibiotic models, which are not in the RGI database but were indicated as linked to the AMR phenotype.

Decision trees identify species-specific biological routes to resistance The use of decision trees allowed biological interpretation of routes to resistance and susceptibility predicted by the models (428 susceptible routes and 528 resistant routes across all the eggNOG models, Figs 3, S2, S3, and S4 and Table S11). In some cases, putative novel roles of known AMR genes were identified; for instance, in the eggNOG-based amikacin model, COG0050 is matched to a multi-drug–resistant gene (Escherichia coli acrA—as named in the CARD), but this AMR gene is not involving in aminoglycoside resistance, suggesting that this gene may have additional targets. The routes also highlighted not only the importance of the presence (and number of copies) of key AMR and accessory genes to antibiotic susceptibility and/or resistance of an organism but critically also the importance of the absence of certain genes to these phenotypes. It is possible that the inclusion of information about genes not present in a genome and/or the co-occurrence of particular genes may have played an important role in the observed increase in model accuracy over the naïve approaches that simply use the presence of a known AMR gene to indicate the AMR phenotype (Fig 1). Although this highlights key genes involved in the AMR phenotype that are not classic AMR genes (Fig S1), reassuringly, when RGI genes were matched to the gene families in the decision tree models, we found that most of the models also contained known AMR (RGI) gene families. An interesting insight that was only possible because of the use of decision trees was the sometimes large number of different resistance routes possible for a single antibiotic. For example, the tetracycline decision tree model using eggNOG gene families identified six different routes to resistance across all genomes analysed. As can be seen in Fig 3A, the leaves of decision trees have values for each phenotype representing the number of genomes in the training set that take that route to resistance (in the case in which there are two numbers, the first is the total number of genomes and the second is the number of incorrectly classified genomes). The most common route to tetracycline resistance involves COG0480 and COG0765 (both positive and negative involvement with resistance). The gene family COG0480 is a known key gene family involved in tetracycline resistance (tet(44)); however, Fig 3A also shows that this gene does not have to be present for an organism to be resistant. Figure 3. Predicting tetracycline resistance using eggNOG gene family copy number or absence. (A) J48 decision tree model to predict the tetracycline AMR phenotype. RGI-associated gene families have been highlighted with a thick black outline. COG0480 relates to gene tet(44), COG0642 relates to gene adeS, and COG2946 relates to gene tetU. The decision trees have numbers in the phenotype boxes to represent the number of genomes. This may include two numbers in some cases, the first number indicates the total number of genomes, and the second number is the number of incorrectly classified genomes.* (B) Stacked bar chart showing the routes to susceptibility and resistance for tetracycline. This is a genus-level analysis; the species, family, order, class, and phylum analysis can be found in Fig S6. The route numbers relate to the numbers on the decision tree (part (A)). Note: route 9 is not for 100% Campylobacter, but 0.4% for Neisseria. (C) Protein–protein interactions between gene families for each route to resistance. The lines (edges) represent the protein–protein interactions from STRING, and the thicker the line, the higher the confidence (see Table S11 for details). See part (A) for details of each route (the route numbers 10/27 correspond to the numbers on the phenotype boxes in part (A)).* Note*: eggNOG gene families 28JVV and 2EFWV correspond to NOG242629 and COG5525 in the STRING database, respectively. The fact that known AMR genes (RGI gene families) did not dominate the trees and routes to resistance suggests that accessory genes have an important role in the AMR phenotype. For example, the eggNOG-based decision tree using the tetracycline phenotypic data had three known AMR gene families tet(44), tetU, and adeS (COG0480, COG2946, and COG0642, respectively), yet their presence did not always guarantee resistance to tetracycline (Fig 3A). Therefore, the presence or absence of certain accessory genes is necessary to confer the resistant phenotype. STRING (version 11.5) (Snel et al, 2000) was used to identify predictions of putative protein–protein interactions between genes within each route to resistance under the hypothesis that if these routes and especially the involvement of non-classical AMR genes are valid, they should be enriched in predicted protein–protein interactions. Of the 23 models, 18 contained eggNOG gene families, which were predicted to have protein–protein interactions, predicted from co-occurrence and co-expression in STRING. The tetracycline decision tree using eggNOG gene families showed that 63.6% of the gene families had predicted protein–protein interactions (Fig S5). In addition to the evidence-based predicted protein–protein interactions across each decision tree model, we analysed each route to resistance within the models. For each route to resistance, we determined the predicted protein–protein interactions using edges based on confidence (strength of data support) rather than based on evidence (indicates the type of interaction) (Fig 3C). The individual routes to resistance had an average of 1.2 predicted protein–protein interactions ranging from 0 to 7.6 (Table S11) (we included connections based on low confidence to provide further evidence that these putative connections that may not be well documented in the database may have a role in the AMR phenotype). This investigation also highlighted that many of the routes are taxonomically dependent. This was evident in the decision tree models using both AMR and accessory genes. As an example, in Fig 3A we can see 12 distinct routes to the AMR phenotype (either susceptibility or resistance); routes 4–6 were only found in the Neisseria genus. Route 10 was only found in Campylobacter, and route 9 was dominated by Campylobacter (99.4% Campylobacter, 0.6% Neisseria) (Fig 3B). Although this is not the case for every route in the trees (i.e., route 1 is very mixed taxonomically), many of the branches in the trees could predict species of the genome analysed and the AMR phenotype. Interestingly, for those routes to resistance that were found in multiple different taxa (e.g., route 11 in Fig 3B), this might suggest routes to resistance that are more easily shared between species by mechanisms such as horizontal gene transfer. Additional antibiotic model routes for species–phylum can be found in Fig S6. Details on all other routes to resistance can be found in Table S11.