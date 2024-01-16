Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis Announce $250,000 for Trail Improvement Project

BUCKS COUNTY − January 16, 2024 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) today announced that Bristol Borough will receive $250,000 in Act 13 Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program funds for Maple Beach Road trailhead improvement.

The funds will be used to design and construct a multi-use trail along Maple Beach Road and a parking area. The trail will connect the newly constructed Maple Beach Road bridge to the D&L Canal Trail terminus and Bristol Waterfront Park Trails.

“This project will connect several recreational and natural resources in Bristol Borough, further expanding the trail network and allowing residents to get the most out of the area’s outdoor recreational opportunities,” said Senator Santarsiero.

“Preserving our outdoor recreation area for future generations is important to the quality of life in the Bristol community,” said Representative Davis. “I look forward to the completion of the Maple Beach Road Trailhead Improvements project.”

Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program funds can be awarded for projects involving development, rehabilitation and improvements to public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails, and river conservation. Additional information can be found on the DCED website.

###