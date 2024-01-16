Division of Milwaukee County Child Protective Services launches Milwaukee Family Intervention Services Program

January 16, 2024

Contact: 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – In an effort to serve more children and families in their communities, the Division Milwaukee County Child Protective Services (DMCPS) launched the Milwaukee Family Intervention Services (MFIS) program at the end of 2023. This program offers families with youth, ages 10 to 17, preventive services for a quicker pathway to positive outcomes.

Across Wisconsin, child welfare agencies are working hard to keep children and families supported and together to increase positive outcomes for children and youth. For many families, prevention services like the Milwaukee Family Intervention Services program and Stronger Families Milwaukee program, offer an opportunity to quickly receive services without having to enter the child welfare or youth justice systems.

This program uses a family-centered, strengths-based approach to help families find programming that fits their needs. Families that need services complete a web-based intake form or speak with a specialist to determine eligibility. Once eligible, a targeted case plan is created based on the families’ identified needs. Through clinical, evidence-based therapeutic services, resources and support, the family works to reach self-identified goals.

Community Advocates, who also leads the Stronger Families Milwaukee program, is the service agency for this program.

“Together with our partners, we are working hard to strengthen families and communities to ensure children growing up here in the Milwaukee area have a bright future,” said Sarah Henery. “Older youth in Milwaukee and their parents have expressed a need for different kinds of supportive services and we are excited to launch this program in response to that ask. We are eager to continue to transform our child welfare system to serve more families in their homes and communities with the support from programs they need to be successful without further formal interventions.”

Wisconsin has been progressively working toward transforming the child welfare system to serve more children, youth, and families in-home since 2018 with the assistance of the federal Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA).

To learn more about DCF, visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov and follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook.

This press release is available in PDF format.