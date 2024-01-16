Plannerly Introduces New "Individual" License, Democratizing BIM Compliance for Professional BIM Consultants

New Individual Plannerly License

Today, we're empowering individual BIM experts with the same advanced tools and features that our enterprise clients enjoy.”
— Laura, Plannerly
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, the industry-leading provider of Building Information Modelling (BIM) management software, continues to redefine the landscape of BIM planning and ISO 19650 compliance with the introduction of its new "Individual" license.

The new license, available from today, offers single users full access to Plannerly's comprehensive suite of BIM management tools. This move underlines Plannerly's commitment to democratizing BIM compliance, offering an affordable and inclusive solution for BIM consultants and industry professionals.

"We understand that BIM is a team sport, but we also know that many small-business BIM consultants have been looking for a single-user approach with Plannerly to kickstart their client's BIM journey," said Laura for Plannerly. "Today, we're empowering individual BIM experts with the same advanced tools and features that our enterprise clients enjoy."

Plannerly's new "Individual" license allows users to experience the full power of the platform, including its intuitive modules for BIM Execution Planning, Task Management, and Model Checking. The new license also ensures seamless ISO 19650 compliance, making it an ideal choice for BIM consultants committed to working within the globally recognized standards.

"If you're a small BIM consultant, and you've previously passed on Plannerly due to pricing concerns, this is the time to reevaluate," Laura added. "We're bringing the gold standard in BIM management to individual professionals at an unbeatable price. With our new 'Individual' license, there's no better time to harness the power of Plannerly"

About Plannerly:
Plannerly simplifies BIM management, helping teams to collaborate, plan, and deliver projects more efficiently. Whether you're a solo consultant or part of a larger organization, Plannerly's cloud-based platform provides the tools you need to ensure ISO 19650 compliance and streamline your BIM workflow.

For more information on Plannerly and the new "Individual" license, visit plannerly.com/pricing

News Desk
Plannerly - The BIM Management Platform
hello@plannerly.com
