Governor Carney Nominates Terra Taylor as DOC Commissioner

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced he intends to nominate Terra Taylor to serve as Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC).

Taylor’s nomination must be approved by the Delaware State Senate.

“Terra’s years of experience within the Department of Correction— starting from her time as a Probation Officer to Chief of Community Corrections to Deputy Commissioner to Acting Commissioner—make her a strong leader for DOC,” said Governor Carney. “I’d like to thank Terra for stepping into this role, and I’m confident she will continue the important work underway at DOC. I look forward to the Delaware Senate considering her nomination.”

Taylor has served as Acting Commissioner since July 2023 and was previously the Deputy Commissioner of DOC. As Deputy Commissioner, Taylor held the Department’s second-highest position with responsibilities for supervising the Department’s four Bureaus and setting direction through policy development, strategic planning, and decision making.

Taylor, who initially joined DOC in 1997, previously served as Chief of Community Corrections and led the bureau that oversees Probation and Parole, pretrial services, the community work release program, electronic monitoring and other supervision programs for more than 10,000 individuals statewide who are housed in Work Release and Violation of Probation facilities or are serving probationary sentences or court-ordered pretrial supervision in the community. The Bureau of Community Corrections has also played an active role in implementing innovative crime reduction initiatives, including the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Projects in the City of Wilmington and Kent County.