Sen. Collett Secures $650K for Local Trails, Flood Prevention

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. January 16, 2024 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $650,000 in Act 13 grant funding across three exciting projects in her district.

“The grants I’m announcing today will create new recreation opportunities, prevent flood damage, and protect our local watershed – all while bringing new jobs to our communities,” said Senator Collett. “I look forward to continuing to support projects that improve the lives of working families and make our district an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Act 13 grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Greenways, Trails and Recreation

Watershed Restoration and Protection Program

  • Upper Dublin Township – $300,000 for the Willow Manor Drainage project, meant to alleviate historic flooding and stream bank erosion issues.

Act 13, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, uses a portion of the Commonwealth’s gas well impact fees to fund initiatives such as greenways, trails and recreation, watershed restoration, and flood control.

###

