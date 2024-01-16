Sen. Lindsey Williams and Rep. Emily Kinkead Announce $90,000 in Grant Funding for Ross Township

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 16, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) and Representative Emily Kinkead (D-20) announced $90,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that will benefit Ross Township and the surrounding communities.

The Allegheny Land Trust will receive $90,000 to obtain 27 acres of green space in Ross Township known as the “Lowries Run Slopes Extension.” This rare opportunity to create a permanently conserved, contiguous green space in a highly developed community will link Ross Township’s Marion Doulton Green Space and Allegheny Land Trust’s Lowries Run Slopes to create the largest protected, publicly accessible green space in Ross Township. Benefits of this acquisition include convenient access to outdoor recreation and the absorption of 20 million gallons of rainfall annually to mitigate downstream flooding.

“I’m overjoyed to see state dollars invested in creating local green spaces,” said Kinkead. “Supporting areas where our community members can easily connect with nature can drastically improve quality of life, especially in urban environments dominated by human infrastructure. Developing and protecting this space includes new stormwater management systems to help mitigate flooding, so this project offers a variety of benefits to everyone who lives here.”

“This acquisition of green space will be an incredible benefit to residents in Ross Township and surrounding communities,” said Senator Williams. “The Township has made increasing their tree canopy and investing in public recreational green spaces a priority, and this state investment will go a long way toward achieving those goals. In addition, the Lowries Run Slopes Extension will provide unmatched stormwater retention benefits to the region, benefitting not just Ross Township, but the entire Negley Run Watershed and all of the communities downstream.”

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Additional information about the GEDFT grants can be found here.

