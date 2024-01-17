RIGHT ON BRANDS TO CANCEL REGA OFFERING
RIGHT ON BRANDS INC (OTCBB:RTON)ROWLETT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIGHT ON BRANDS
CORPORATE UPDATE
Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: (RTON January 16, 2024, a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based and THC products products announces that it is withdrawing it REGA offering. We believe that the company’s financial position has improved and do not believe in selling shares at these prices and diluting the company.
About ENDO Brands:
ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 9 operating stores
About Right on Brands
Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 8 in Texas and 1 in Florida.
