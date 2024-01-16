Senator Jay Costa Announces Over $500k in Act 13 Grants Benefitting the 43rd Senatorial District 

PITTSBURGH, PA – January 16, 2024 – Today, Senator Jay Costa announces $565,403 in Act 13 grant funding benefitting the 43rd senatorial district.

“It’s a great honor to be delivering crucial state funding to the green spaces that allow the people of Pittsburgh to appreciate our natural environment,” said Senator Costa. “Our parks and playgrounds support our children, families, and communities, and I am delighted to be supporting them in their efforts to bring people and nature together. I look forward to seeing these dollars get put to work in our neighborhood parks and trails.”

The recipients of these grant dollars in the 43rd district are as follows.

Borough of Braddock Hills was awarded $97,834 for Braddock Hills Borough Community Playground Facility

Borough of Forest Hills was awarded $210,000 for Forest Hills Parks Rehabilitation

Verona Borough was awarded $30,301 for Verona Borough Park and Greenspace Planning

Wilkins Township was awarded $104,465 for Eastmont Park Rehabilitation Phase 3

Wilkinsburg Borough was awarded $122,803 for Rosa Parks Park Improvements Project

Per the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website, “Act 13 of 2012 establishes the Marcellus Legacy Fund and allocates funds to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects using the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program.”

