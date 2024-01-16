Sen. Muth Announces Over $860k in State Grants for Local Parks, Infrastructure Projects

ROYERSFORD, January 16, 2024 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that seven projects in Senate District 44 have been awarded a total of $864,750 in state grants to improve infrastructure and recreation in the region.

The projects, approved this morning at a meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), were funded through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program, the Sewage Facilities Program, and the Watershed Restoration Program. Both programs are facilitated and overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Any investment of state funding back into our region, our infrastructure, and our public resources and recreation is win for our communities and for our residents,” Muth said. “This funding will help update several parks and trails in Senate District 44 and also help improve stormwater infrastructure and sewage facilities plans. I appreciate the work of all of our local and municipal officials for their work to attract state investment back to our communities.”

The following SD44 projects that received grant awards through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program:

Montgomery county:

Upper Providence Township received $200,000 for the Anderson Farm Park Loop Trail.

Royersford Borough received $92,000 for the Victory Park Redevelopment Project.

Chester county:

East Pikeland Township received $197,500 for Phase 1 of the Hidden River Park and Preserve project.

West Pikeland Township received $165,000 for the Pine Creek Park Playground project.

Spring City Borough received $109,750 to make safety and accessibility improvements to Brown Street Park.

Additionally, Phoenixville Borough (Chester County) received $22,500 through the Sewage Facilities Program for their Act 537 Plan Update. The National Audubon Society received $78,000 through the Watershed Restoration Program for the John James Audubon Center Green Stormwater Infrastructure Project in Montgomery County.

For more information on the CFA and other available programs, click here.