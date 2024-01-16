Sen. Lindsey Williams Announces $600,000 in Grant Funding for North Hills Communities

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 16, 2023 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams (D-Allegheny) announced $600,000 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that will benefit Richland, West Deer and the surrounding communities.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in Senate District 38 are:

Richland Township will receive $200,000 for installation of an ADA-accessible playground and fire pit at the newly renovated Community Barn.

West Deer Volunteer Fire Company #3 will receive $200,000 for expansion and installation of the garage bay parking pads and parking area.

The Richland Township Municipal Authority will receive $200,000 to replace approximately 3000 feet of existing 6” water lines along Chessrown Avenue and Community Center Drive.

“Investing in water, stormwater, and sewer infrastructure is a priority for me,” said Senator Williams. “I have advocated for allocating additional funding, including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, for these projects because all Pennsylvanians should have access to reliable, safe, clean drinking water. I will continue to fight for more funding for these types of projects, because there is much more work to be done to repair and upgrade our aging infrastructure.”

Senator Williams added, “I am proud to continue to partner with West Deer Volunteer Fire Company #3 as the department continues work on its new facility, which will allow members to more efficiently and effectively serve residents and the surrounding communities.”

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Additional information about the GEDFT grants can be found here.

