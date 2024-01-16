Sen. Nick Miller Announces More than $372,000 in Funding for Greenways, Trails and Recreation for District 14 

January 16, 2024 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced funding has been approved for four projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties, totaling $372,200 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“This funding will go toward improving and restoring some of our great outdoor assets in the Lehigh Valley,” said Miller. “I am proud to have advocated to bring this funding back to our district to continue investing in our region’s outdoor resources.”

The Borough of Coplay will receive $37,382 for improvements to the Coplay Community Park and Pool, while Whitehall Township will receive $12,750 for the Whitehall Parkway Restoration and Stewardship Plan. Bushkill Township will receive $172,604 for improvements to the Bushkill Township Park and Whitehall Township will see $149,464 for the Coplay creek stream bank restoration project, the second phase.

“I hope all of our residents will be able to benefit from this funding,” added Miller. “By continuing to invest and update them, we are providing a pathway for future generations to enjoy the many outdoor recreational facilities the Lehigh Valley has to offer.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority is as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.