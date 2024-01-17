ParentShield Becomes First Mobile Network to Issue Pre-Registered TPS Numbers

Children should be protected from sales calls ParentShield numbers are now pre-registered with the TPS ParentShield users are protected

Protection for Children's Phones on the UK's 'Do Not Call' Register.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, ENGLAND , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield, the leading provider of mobile communication solutions for children, is pleased to announce an innovative arrangement with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS). This signifies a significant step towards enhancing the protection of children's mobile telephone numbers across the United Kingdom.

The new arrangement aims to simplify the process of safeguarding children from live sales and marketing calls by including ParentShield's entire user base in the official 'Do Not Call' register of the UK's Telephone Preference Service. Typically, individuals are required to manually register their phone numbers with the TPS to opt out of such calls. However, they must also allow for a 28-day period from the date of registration for their number to become effective on the register. This waiting period creates a window for cold callers and spammers, and new number ranges are often prime targets. In a groundbreaking move, ParentShield and the TPS have redefined this process for ParentShield users.

With the cooperation of the Telephone Preference Service, all telephone numbers allocated to ParentShield will be pre-registered with the TPS, ensuring inclusion in the 'opt-out' category for unsolicited live sales and marketing calls. This revolutionary approach eliminates the need for the parents of individual users, who are all children, to manually add their numbers to the TPS register.

Commenting on this arrangement, Paul Stevenson, CMO of ParentShield, stated, "The safety and wellbeing of children are at the core of ParentShield's mission. We are delighted with the cooperation of the TPS to help us protect young and vulnerable users, we are not only simplifying the process for our customers but also taking a proactive stance in further shielding children from unwanted communications."

ParentShield acknowledges the significance of the TPS as the UK's official 'Do Not Call' register and commends their cooperation in helping ParentShield further protect their users, and redefining industry standards for providing telecom services used by children.