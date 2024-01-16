South Carolina Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee to Meet January 17, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- On behalf of the Board of Medical Examiners, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announces that the Athletic Trainers Advisory Committee will meet virtually Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

Meeting Agenda

1. Welcome, Call to Order Kevin Ennis, Chairman

2. Reading of the Freedom of Information Act Joseph Chandler, DHEC

3. Roll Call Sheila Gordon

4. Approval of Minutes Mr. Ennis

5. DHEC Mr. Chandler

Financial Report

Athletic Trainer Statistics

Violations Report

6. CEU Report Mr. Ennis

7. Old Business Mr. Ennis

8. New Business Mr. Ennis

Election of Officials

Progress of LLR

DHEC Certification Payments

Initial LLR Payments

Possible Exemption

9. Next Meeting Mr. Ennis

10. Adjournment Mr. Ennis

If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.

###