Using Sound to Create Accessible Ocean Data

By Darlene Trew crist | January 16, 2024 | Comments Off on Using Sound to Create Accessible Ocean Data

Mindy Todd of WCAI Radio interviewed Amy Bower, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution physical oceanographer and senior scientist, and Jon Bellona, sound artist with Harmonic Laboratory and senior instructor of audio production at the University of Oregon about their “Accessible Ocean” project, which uses sound to portray OOI data.  The team is applying a “sonification” process that maps numbers into sound to OOI data nuggets, created by the Ocean Data Labs for use in the classroom. Their goal is to inclusively design and pilot auditory displays of real ocean data that can ultimately be included in museum displays to reach broad audiences.

Listen in here.

Learn more about the Accessible Ocean project here.

Data sonification. ©WHOI.

