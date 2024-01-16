Obsidian Tide JoAnna McSpadden

In McSpadden’s “Obsidian Tide” two unlikely heroes must break free from societal expectations and find the inner strength to save their kingdom.

McSpadden has created a unique and magical universe. Obsidian Tide is a gripping fantasy adventure that will instantly pull you in and keep you hooked until the very last page.” — Ashley Mansour

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author JoAnna McSpadden has announced her debut novel, “Obsidian Tide,” offering readers a magical escape from the realities of their own worlds. Set in a different world and full of magic and adventure, this captivating book will keep readers wanting more.

Set in the splendor of the Victorian Age and mixed with the intrigue of a classic fantasy quest – Obsidian Tide chronicles the epic quest of Princess Katerina, Liam – the Akarian Emperor’s outcast nephew, and Anthony – Liam’s brother and the Emperor’s chosen heir to retrieve a magical relic. The Healing Stone is one of four long lost magical stones. It is known to contain the powers needed to cure any disease and when the threat of a terrible disease, known as The Obsidian Streaks, hits too close to home, the Healing Stone soon becomes Akaria’s only hope. Readers will follow the daring trio of the Akarian Empire royalty as they’re forced into societal roles that go against what they desire.

The trio embarks on a harrowing quest to find the dragon-protected Healing Stone that promises to save many lives from the grip of the Obsidian Streaks. Along their journey – through triumphs, perils, and major setbacks – the trio must navigate the world, learning more about themselves all the while being the last line of hope to preserve the Akarian Empire’s storied legacy. The journey forces the characters to set aside who they were always told to be, in order to embrace who they truly are.

Early readers have praised "Obsidian Tide" as “A rich and detailed world with a fresh twist” and “Full of all the twists and turns you don’t expect.” “Obsidian Tide” is a story “that is both satisfying and unique, weaving an enchanted story on every page”

"Obsidian Tide" is available in multiple formats, including paperback, and eBook, through major online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books A Million.

For more information about "Obsidian Tide" and JoAnna McSpadden, visit https://www.joannamcspadden.com.

To request a review copy or schedule an interview, please contact:

JoAnna McSpadden joanna@joannamcspadden.com

About JoAnna McSpadden

JoAnna McSpadden is a debut author in the fantasy genre. She is a lifelong writer, creative adventurer, bibliophile, and avid fantasy board game enthusiast. When she’s not programming e-commerce websites for major household brands, she’s writing illustrative literary works of art that inspire readers to dream, embrace their authenticity, and defy the odds to go after whatever it is that they desire – even if it goes against the status quo.

Note for Editors: Review copies of "Obsidian Tide" are available upon request. High-resolution images of the book cover and author photo can be downloaded from the press kit available at https://www.joannamcspadden.com.