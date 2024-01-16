State Arts Council Opens Grants for Arts Education Field Trips

RHODE ISLAND, January 16 - The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced applications have opened for a grant program that supports schools' in-person arts and cultural field trips. The Big Yellow School Bus grants have been engaging R.I. students in meaningful arts cultural activities since 2010.

The program offers grants of $500 on a first come, first served basis to schools or school-affiliated nonprofit organizations. The grant closes on April 15 or when all funds are awarded.