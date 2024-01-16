UPDATE: N.C. Mining Commission meeting cancelled
The North Carolina Mining Commission meeting planned for Jan. 16, 2024, has been cancelled.
The Commission's next scheduled meeting is April 16. More details will be announced closer to that date.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities. More information can be found on the Mining Commission website.