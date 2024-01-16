Schwank, Cepeda-Freytiz Announce $575 Thousand in Funding for Parks and Recreation, Flood Mitigation Projects

Reading — January 16, 2024 — Today, the Commonwealth Financing Authority approved over half a million dollars in Act 13 Programs grant funding for four projects in Berks County.

Act 13 of 2012 established the Marcellus Legacy Fund to distribute unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies. Initiatives eligible for Act 13 Programs grant funding include abatement of abandoned mine drainage, well plugging for abandoned wells, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration and flood control.

“We are fortunate to live in a county that’s home to many excellent parks, trails and outdoor spaces for us to enjoy,” said Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11). “Understanding that these green spaces require upkeep and improvements to properly and safely serve residents, it is crucial for the state to provide support through grant funding. I appreciate the entities that put together strong applications and applaud their hard work in keeping Berks beautiful.”

“It is always rewarding to see our area receive the funding it deserves from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz (D-129). “We’ve worked diligently and partnered with our local municipalities to better advocate for their needs and assist them in securing the state resources necessary for meaningful projects. Today, I’m proud that the CFA has taken action to acknowledge our efforts.”

Greenways, Trails, and Recreation

Wyomissing Borough — $250,000 for Berkshire Heights Playground and ADA Improvements.

Berks Nature — $125,000 for the Angelica Creek Trail Extension.

Sinking Spring Borough — $75,000 for improvements to Sinking Spring Community Park.

Flood Mitigation

Wyomissing Borough — $125,000 For the Lincoln and Brandywine Flood Mitigation project.

