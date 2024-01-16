Submit Release
European Solidarity Corps: long term volunteering in cultural organisation in France

The French cultural organisation ‘Samba Résille’, based in Toulouse, is looking for volunteers for several months until 30 September. The call is open to Uklrainians.

Samba Résille is a popular education project that organises many activities: Brazilian music lessons and shows for different age audiences, world music concerts, artistic residencies and exhibitions. It also develops numerous artistic and cultural projects in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Samba Résille wants to recruit one volunteer to seek funding, private sponsors and philanthropy, one volunteer as a sound specialist and concert recording producer, and one volunteer as a visual artist and set designer specialising in Mexican culture.

The organisation covers transportation and accommodation costs. The volunteer will have an allowance to cover food and local transport costs. 

The deadline for applications is 31 January.

Find out more

Volunteering with Samba Résille in project management

Volunteering with Samba Résille in sound management

Volunteering with Samba Résille in artistic creation

