Woody Auction in Douglass, Kansas -- the worldwide leader in fine cut glass -- posted numerous successful sales in 2023

Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) table lamp with a leaded glass Nasturtium shade. The original six-socket electrified lamp was in excellent condition and sold for $65,000 in the March 18, 2023 auction.

This ABCG punch bowl signed Hawkes in the rare Panel & Pillar pattern, weighing 16 pounds, had a large scalloped hobstar foot and an exceptional blank. It realized $28,000 in the Sept. 9, 2023 auction.

Outstanding quarter sawn oak china cabinet in the Atlas pattern by R. J. Horner, 95 inches tall by 57 inches wide, featuring elaborate scrollwork. It gaveled for $22,000 in the March 18, 2023 auction.

Stevens & Williams vase in the Iris design, 18 inches tall, boasting incredible color and quality and one of the nicest examples Woody Auction has sold. It brought $20,000 on April 1, 2023.