Gregory Scott Larson 1959 - 2024

Greg was born in Fargo, ND to Harold and Ilene (Pederson) Larson on 10/1/1959. He spent his youth in Fargo, ND graduating from Fargo North High in 1978. After graduation from Moorhead State University, he attended and graduated from UND School of Law.

Services will be held at Fukui Mortuary, Inc on Monday January 15th at 1pm with another service at Hope Lutheran Church, Fargo, ND on 1/22 at 1pm with a livestream on their website.

Funeral home link: https://www.fukuimortuary.com/obituary/gregory-larson