Rainfall helps improve drought conditions in western North Carolina

Drought conditions continued to improve across North Carolina due to heavy rains. The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC) removed the severe drought (D2) classification for all of western North Carolina – with the exception of parts of Cherokee and Clay counties.

“The forecast for this week shows two chances for additional rain, so drought conditions statewide are likely to continue to improve,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC. “Stream flow, groundwater levels, and reservoir storage have all improved significantly thanks to the wet pattern we are now in.”

Parts or all of 11 counties remain in moderate drought (D1), and 13 counties still have areas of abnormally dry conditions (D0). The area of abnormally dry conditions around Albemarle Sound persists.

DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays. The next map update will be on Jan. 21. To learn more, visit https://www.ncdrought.org/education.