News Digest:: Janaury 16, 2024
News Provided By
January 16, 2024, 15:17 GMT
Copyright © 2023 PA Senate Democrats. All rights reserved.
You just read:
News Digest:: Janaury 16, 2024
News Provided By
January 16, 2024, 15:17 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Senator Marty Flynn Secures Over $900,000 in Grants for CFA Act 13 Greenways, Trails, Recreation, and Watershed ...
Senator Jay Costa Announces Over $1.4 Million in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund Grants for the 43rd District
Sen. Lindsey Williams, Rep. La’Tasha Mayes Announce $675,000 in Grant Funding for Pittsburgh Neighborhood ProjectsView All Stories From This Source