Caretaker PM ready for tomorrow’s chiefly enthronement.

Chiefs representing East Choiseul Constituency today presented Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare with a traditional gift in a significant ceremony ahead of his chiefly enthronement tomorrow.

Manasseh Sogavare humbly accepted a ‘Kesa’ (Choiseul traditional money) presented to him by the chiefs, signifying that he is ready for the task.

Today’s ceremony is a prerequisite to his enthronement tomorrow.

Mr. Sogavare gained favour and has won the respect of the Lauru leadership and people, worthy of the chiefly VA BAVOE (enthronement) for his distinguished service to his people both as a public servant and political father figure.

Representatives from across Lauru and Honiara are congregating at Pangoe, East Choiseul ahead of tomorrow’s traditional investiture ceremony.

“Recognising and celebrating great leadership,” is the theme of the enthronement ceremony.

The caretaker PM’s chiefly enthronement also coincides with the East Choiseul Development Wards Collaboration Development Program launching.

