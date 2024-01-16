Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,517 in the last 365 days.

Caretaker PM ready for tomorrow’s chiefly enthronement.

Caretaker PM ready for tomorrow’s chiefly enthronement.

 

Chiefs representing East Choiseul Constituency today presented Caretaker Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare with a traditional gift in a significant ceremony ahead of his chiefly enthronement tomorrow.

Manasseh Sogavare humbly accepted a ‘Kesa’ (Choiseul traditional money) presented to him by the chiefs, signifying that he is ready for the task.

Today’s ceremony is a prerequisite to his enthronement tomorrow.

Mr. Sogavare gained favour and has won the respect of the Lauru leadership and people, worthy of the chiefly VA BAVOE (enthronement) for his distinguished service to his people both as a public servant and political father figure.

Representatives from across Lauru and Honiara are congregating at Pangoe, East Choiseul ahead of tomorrow’s traditional investiture ceremony.

Recognising and celebrating great leadership,” is the theme of the enthronement ceremony.

The caretaker PM’s chiefly enthronement also coincides with the East Choiseul Development Wards Collaboration Development Program launching.

Ends///.

 

You just read:

Caretaker PM ready for tomorrow’s chiefly enthronement.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more