Anti-theft System Industry

The primary reason behind the growth of the anti-theft system market lies in the escalating rates of theft and security breaches across various sectors.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Anti-Theft System Market Reach USD 116.2 Billion by 2032 | Top Players such as - Godrej, Securitas & Hangzhou Hikvision." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global anti-theft system market was valued at USD 36.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 116.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Growing emphasis on user-friendly and accessible interfaces, allowing for easier management and monitoring of security measures. Furthermore, there is rise in demand for biometric authentication and facial recognition technologies, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of access control systems. Moreover, the market is witnessing increase in adoption of smart surveillance systems equipped with AI-driven analytics for real-time threat detection and response.

The anti-theft system market outlook is segmented on the basis of component, product type, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on product type, the anti-theft system industry is divided into biometric capture devices, remote keyless entry, alarm, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, consumers electronics, government, retail, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of industry vertical, the automotive segment is the highest growing segment due to the critical need for vehicle security. With increasing incidents of car thefts, the demand for advanced anti-theft systems, such as immobilizers, GPS trackers, and alarms, surged, driving the automotive segment's dominance in the market. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, due to the increasing ownership of expensive gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and tablets. People rely heavily on these devices for various purposes, making them prime targets for theft. Consequently, there's a growing awareness and need for effective anti-theft measures specifically tailored for consumer electronics. This rising concern about protecting personal electronics is propelling the rapid growth of anti-theft systems in this sector.

On the basis of product type, the biometric capture devices segment attained the highest market share in the anti-theft system industry in 2022, owing to its reliability and accuracy in identifying individuals through unique biological traits like fingerprints or facial recognition. These devices offer a robust layer of security, gaining popularity across various sectors due to their effectiveness in preventing unauthorized access or theft. However, the alarm segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to its versatility and advancements in technology. Modern alarm systems now integrate with smart devices, offering remote monitoring and instant alerts, making them increasingly attractive to consumers seeking easy-to-use yet comprehensive security solutions. As technology evolves, alarms become more sophisticated, driving their rapid growth in the market.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific attained the highest growth in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the unfortunate increase in vehicle thefts and related crimes. This rise in criminal activities has pushed both individuals and businesses to prioritize security measures, boosting the demand for reliable anti-theft systems. In addition, governmental regulations and initiatives to curb these crimes have further incentivized the adoption of these security technologies. As a response to this pressing issue, the market for anti-theft systems in Asia-Pacific has experienced substantial growth as people seek effective ways to protect their vehicles and assets.

The report profiles the key players operating in the anti-theft system market analysis such as ADT, ASSA ABLOY, CP Plus Corporation, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, GALLAGHER GROUP LIMITED, Godrej, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Securitas AB, and Tyco Security Products. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the anti-theft system market.

Top Impacting Factors

● Rising crime rates and security concerns

● Cost implications and affordability

● Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

