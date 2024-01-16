Aircraft Drive Shaft Market Product Development Strategies by Prominent Players

AMR Logo

Aircraft Drive Shaft Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A drive shaft is a mechanical part which is used for the transmission of torque to the driven components. The aircraft drive shaft is integrated with one or multiple couplings (universal joints) for the proper alignment between the driving and driven components of an aircraft. Therefore, the drive shaft combined with proper coupling helps in the transmission of motion from driving assembly to the driven assembly in the aircraft. The materials used in the manufacturing of components of drive shaft & couplings are of high standards as these parts are subjected to high stress and torsion. Additionally, the weight of such parts should not be increased as it can affect operation efficiency of an aircraft, however parts should be durable to tolerate shear stress and other corresponding forces.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the production rate of drive shaft industries across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Restrictions on travel in order to curb the transmission of virus, may lead to cancellation of airplane order in near future which may affect the aircraft drive shaft manufacturing companies.

Demand for spare parts such as several types of universal joints is also down since there are no requirement as many airline’s business has been closed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

There will be a considerable rise in demand for aircraft drive shafts as the world starts moving towards normalcy.

Key companies of the aviation industry that are getting affected globally include Qatar Airways, Emirates, China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa, Boeing, Airbus, American Airlines Group Inc., and Delta Air Lines. For instance, Qatar Airways suspended all of its flights to and from Italy that was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Growing demand for 3D printing & its use in designing of aircraft drive and increase in number of aircraft orders are some of the major factors which drive the global aircraft drive shaft market. However, the design complexities of composite drive shaft hamper the growth of the aircraft drive shaft market. On the contrary, growing research & development for the manufacturing of advanced aircraft drive shaft is opportunistic for the growth of global aircraft drive shaft market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐑&𝐃 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭

The development of lightweight & durable aircraft drive shafts will be able to withstand high shear stress & torsions, which drive shafts experience during operation. Moreover, such aircraft drive shafts will be able to mounted on any aircraft with utmost perfection. Additionally, the risk of wear & tear will be reduced and therefore maintenance costs will also come down. Hence, growing research & development for the manufacturing of such advanced aircraft drive shafts is expected to drive the aircraft drive shaft market in the future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft drive shaft industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft drive shaft market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global aircraft drive shaft market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft drive shaft market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the global aircraft drive shaft market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

HUBER+SUHNER, Altra Motion, KAMAN CORPORATION, Regal Beloit Corporation, Lawrie Technology Inc., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Northstar Aerospace, General Dynamics Ordnance, Pankl Racing Systems AG, S.S. White Technologies Inc., UMBRAGROUP, Collins Aerospace, Tactical Systems.

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Universal Joints

Oldham Coupling

Flexible Shafts

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft

Large Aircraft

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket