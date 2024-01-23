NNC Emerges as the Preferred Cable Provider for Solar Ventures and Projects
Ready to meet the growing demand with reliable and innovative solutions, NNC asserts itself as the top solar cable supplier, renowned for excellence.GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a custom solar project can be a challenge for a casual household solar project and large solar farm alike. Luckily, Nassau National Cable has expertise in supplying power cables for solar cables of any scale.
About The Company
Nassau National Cable, a leader in the wire and cable industry, specializes in aluminum and copper wire and cable. Known for its competitive pricing, NNC has a global presence, including operations in India, Latin America, and the European Union.
NNC has proven expertise in supporting solar projects and offers various types of certified solar wire and cable, including TRXLP 25KV 100% Cable, XLP USE RHH-RHW-2 Copper Wire & 2KV 19 STR PV Cable.
The Promise Of a Solar Market
According to the research by Allied Market, the global solar cable market will reach a value of $2.9 billion, reflecting the increase in demand for solar installations across different customer sectors.
The expansion of the solar cables market is propelled by the swift rise in solar power installations, heightened environmental awareness and climate change issues, and growing electricity demand.
Solar cables are an essential component of solar installations as they convert direct current generated by solar panels to alternating current used in homes, businesses, and power grids. The most popular type of cable for solar is copper-stranded cable.
NNC understood the significance of solar power cables for renewable energy projects early on. Hence, their website had a collection of solar cables as early as when the e-commerce store first launched in 2013.
Why Choose NNC For Solar?
The pool of customers for solar cables at NNC is truly diverse, says Karellys Mattos, the CEO of NNC: "We have excellent offers for the customers building low-scale solar energy installations, but utility-scale solar projects make up about 80% of our solar customers. Think solar farms, the agricultural sector, and electronic manufacturing companies, which is a reflection of a global trend for commercial end-use domination. The automotive vehicle industry also has a strong demand for specific solar cables. All of these customers are attracted to NNC's unique proposal for a straightforward reason: we can deliver vast amounts of product and do it faster than our competitors."
Here is what makes NNC stand out:
NNC offers a trusted supply chain with streamlined logistics, scalable operations, and a seasoned staff capable of fulfilling bulk and small-scale orders. The company specializes in addressing common challenges in the solar product supply chain, providing expertise in selecting cables for diverse needs such as long-distance electrical grid connections and complex installations in moist conditions.
NNC Solar Projects
Here are some of the recent solar company solar projects:
NNC provided cables for a US project of the EU custom electronics manufacturing company Sumcab Specialcable from Barcelona, Spain. They were looking for a local supplier of 4/0 15KV EPR PVC Aluminum MV105 Medium Voltage Cable to support their solar project in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for future customization. The company needed over 150,000FT of cable supplied quickly, and NNC was the only supplier capable of completing this project within the time constraints.
NNC supplied 218,000 feet of 35kV URD 4/0 aluminum-stranded shielded cable for the WSP solar project in Utah within 12 weeks. WSP is a Canadian-based international company that supports large-scale solar engineering projects. At the time, NNC was the only company in North America that had such a supply of this cable in time to fulfill the requirements of the electrical project.
Overcoming Challenges
NNC effectively navigates through various challenges in solar project execution.
Key among these are ensuring the availability of raw materials and maintaining our manufacturing capacity to meet large orders without compromising quality.
NNC has rigorous adherence to global technical standards and compliance requirements.
Additionally, NNC proactively manages financial risks through partnerships with entities like Allianz Trade, with issues like late payments.
The dedicated approach includes understanding specific project needs in the solar industry, enhancing technical expertise, and providing after-sales support, including warranty and technical assistance across different countries.
Committed to Innovation
Aside from being a fast and trusted supplier with a strong supply chain, NNC is also a frontrunner for technological progress in the solar market industry. There are a lot of advancements happening right now, and as soon as the new exciting cables hit the market, NNC looks for the right suppliers. The team monitors all the upcoming trends, including higher temperature resistance, new insulation materials for increased efficiency, and flexible cables. One of the particular trends that NNC plans to take advantage of is smart cables with integrated sensors that monitor the health and performance of solar cable systems in real-time.
Experts at NNC know all about how realistic it is to get new types of cables or smart grid technologies for your project.
What Lies Ahead For NNC?
Aside from the entirety of the US, Nassau National Cable has its eyes on the world. According to Research and Markets, the Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing one, with a predicted CAGR of 12.0%, but it could be challenging for an American company to establish local supply there. However, the NNC team is willing to accept it, backed by the recently opened offices in India and Dubai, UAE.
Another market that represents an area of growth is Latin America. Brazil, Mexico, and Chile have been steadily increasing their solar capacity. With an office in Medellin, Columbia, NNC has been gaining traction as the solar cable supplier in LatAm. Due to geographical proximity, establishing a strong supply chain in this region is a strong possibility for NNC in 2024.
Karellys Mattos
Nassau National Cable
+1 516-482-6313
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube