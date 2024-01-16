We Speak Meat Introduces Rancher's Box: A Diverse Selection of Quality Steaks and Beef Cuts

Rancher's Box Steak and Beef Bundle On Sale Now We Speak Meat Company

MULESHOE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Speak Meat, recognized for its commitment to quality and sustainability, is proud to introduce Rancher's Box – a thoughtfully compiled collection of steaks and cuts. Aimed at meat enthusiasts and home cooks, Rancher's Box provides a variety of meats to cater to a range of culinary needs.

Rancher's Box includes 2 Sirloin Steaks, 2 Ribeye Steaks (bone-in), 2 T-Bone Steaks, 3lb of Short Ribs, 1 Beef Roast, 4lb of Ground Beef, and 3lb of Cross Cut Beef Shank. This selection offers versatility and convenience for everyday cooking and special occasions.

"Our team is pleased to offer Rancher's Box to our customers," said Piet "Rancher" Stofberg, CEO at We Speak Meat. "It reflects our commitment to providing quality and variety. With this box, we aim to deliver a range of steak and beef cuts suitable for different tastes and cooking methods."

Each item in Rancher's Box is chosen for its quality. The meats are vacuum-packed and ready for cooking, aligning with We Speak Meat’s standards. This product is part of the company's effort to offer premium, convenient meat selections.

Rancher's Box also aligns with We Speak Meat's sustainable practices. The company focuses on responsible sourcing and utilization of meat, ensuring efficient use of resources.

Rancher's Box is available for order online, with delivery options including free shipping to certain areas. This service is part of We Speak Meat’s initiative to make quality meat accessible to a broader customer base.

For more details about Rancher's Box and other products, please visit https://wespeakmeat.com/.

About We Speak Meat

We Speak Meat is dedicated to offering a range of high-quality beef. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the company provides products that meet rigorous standards for taste and quality. They are committed to sustainable sourcing and offering a variety of meat options to suit different culinary preferences.