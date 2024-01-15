Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B3000109

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/11/24 at approximately 0823 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shady Ln, Pownal, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Arrest on Warrant

Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Donald Hurley

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to conduct a conditions of release and arrest warrant check on Shady Ln in the Town of Pownal. The person of interest was Donald Hurley, 31, from Pownal, VT. Troopers did not make contact with Donald on 01/11/24.

On 01/15/24, Troopers responded to Donald’s address again, where he was taken into custody for his active in-state arrest warrant from a failure to appear in the Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division. In addition, probable cause was developed to charge Donald with a violation of conditions of release, where he had violated his 24/7 curfew on 01/11/24.

Donald was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Donald was transported to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $100.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/16/24 at 12:30 P.M. & 03/04/24 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division & Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.