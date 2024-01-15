Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Worldwide Delivery Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad will be delivered worldwide

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad will be delivered Worldwide

AYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makemytrip.com, Thomascook and MandirDarshan.co.in started Ram Mandir darshan package.

Also, Devotees worldwide can now experience the blessings of Ayodhya Ram Mandir directly, regardless of geographical distance. Mandirdarshan.co.in, a leading pilgrimage facilitator, has launched a unique service for worldwide distribution of prasad from the newly consecrated Ayodhya Ram Mandir. This initiative brings the holy experience closer to devotees everywhere, fostering spiritual connection and inclusivity.

The website mandirdarshan.co.in has started taking Prasad delivery orders from 11th January, 2024 for worldwide audience. Also Makemytrip, Thomascook and Mandir has started the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan Package which is starting from 15th February, 2024.

In collaboration with renowned travel providers Thomas Cook and MakeMyTrip, Mandirdarshan.co.in will offer seamless access to this sacred service. Devotees can register through the dedicated portal on Mandirdarshan.co.in or through Thomas Cook and MakeMyTrip platforms. Upon registration, a nominal offering will be made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust, and in return, devotees will receive a consecrated prasad parcel delivered directly to their doorstep anywhere in the world.

Key features of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Distribution Service:

Worldwide delivery: Devotees across the globe can register and receive prasad at their doorstep.

Consecrated prasad: The prasad undergoes a special pooja ceremony within the Ayodhya Ram Mandir premises before being shipped.