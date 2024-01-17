Food Waste Is Worth Billions

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory

Our conference, the third in a series of RNG conferences, focuses on creating regional awareness of local opportunities to profitably address climate change” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, RNG Directory

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s most prosperous country sadly wastes more food than any nation ever.

But today, increasing numbers of countries and, in the US, states and municipalities are learning there’s money in food waste, bypassing a landfill to produce renewable energy.

And governments, including federal, state and municipal, are hustling to move food waste from being a negative to a positive via substantial tax breaks.

Companies and individuals interested in learning more about their place in the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry – now growing at 40% annually -- must attend Appalachian RNG Conference II – Spring 2024.

The one-day program, slated for April 18, will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, south of Pittsburgh. The conference is developed and presented by the H2-CCS Network and Shale Directories.

Experts project the use of food waste to produce RNG is the fastest growing feedstock to produce energy – and certainly the source where the most work is under way to reduce this particular waste and thus the volume dumped in landfills.

While reducing food waste across America is growing, experts say the waste-to-energy industry must speed up to help tackle climate change.

“Reducing food loss and waste is one of the most impactful actions we can take to reduce climate pollution and build a circular economy,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a recent statement. “Working together with our partners at USDA and FDA, we will take actions to significantly reduce waste and the pollution that comes with it while improving our food system and boosting the economy.”

At the federal level, H.R. 2448 allows a tax credit through 2033 equal to $1 times the number of gallons of renewable natural gas or gasoline gallon-equivalent of nonliquid RNG for use as a fuel in a motor vehicle or motorboat or for use as aviation fuel.

“H.R. 2448 puts RNG on equal tax footing as other ‘renewable fuels’ and RNG has by far the lowest CI (carbon intensity) score,” according to Gellrich. “This has been debated for a number of years, but the stars are aligning for 2024 election year passage.”

Landfills are increasingly facing community resistance.

Several states nationwide are moving to curb food waste, according to RTS. Legislators in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont have passed laws that restrict the amount of food waste going to landfills.