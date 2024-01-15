New ministers appointed for child care, children and family development, sustainable forestry

CANADA, January 15 - Premier David Eby has appointed Grace Lore as Minister of Children and Family Development, and Mitzi Dean as Minister of State for Child Care.

“I am immensely grateful to Grace, Mitzi and Andrew for taking on these new roles,” said Premier Eby. “Child care is extremely important to families, it is a significant benefit to businesses, and it is quite simply critical to our entire province. Minister Dean will be a tireless champion for B.C.’s first new major social program in a generation. We have made considerable progress on the very difficult files within the ministry of children and family development, and I know that Minister Lore’s experience and passion will benefit young people and families.”

Premier Eby has also named Andrew Mercier as Minister of State for Sustainable Forestry Innovation to support the important work of Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, to ensure that British Columbia is building a truly sustainable forestry industry.

“Minister Mercier will be a key partner in government to help address the urgent demand for timber supply from industry, while working to ensure that wood products are value added to help create and protect jobs in the forestry sector,” said Premier Eby. “Our entire cabinet has one clear goal – to make life better for people in B.C., and the changes announced today will help us do just that.”

Premier Eby has also appointed MLA George Chow as the Parliamentary Secretary for International Credentials, building on recently passed legislation from the ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, which removes barriers for internationally trained professionals to work in British Columbia.