107 Stars Set to Take the Stage February 18 at the 10th Anniversary Ameripolitan Music Awards at ACL Live
Star-studded event will feature performances by some of the hottest names in Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Rockabilly, and Outlaw musicAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ameripolitan Country Music Awards today released its remarkable lineup of 107 stars who will be performing at the awards ceremony on February 18 at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater. The awards will be hosted by Founder and original Ameripolitan maverick and country star Dale Watson and will include a memorial tribute to the late Charlie Robison.
The Talent:
• Alvin Crow
• Augie Meyers
• Becky Lynn Blanca
• Beth Chrisman
• Big Sandy
• Billy Horton
• Bobby Horton
• Brennen Leigh
• Britt Daniel
• Buck Johnson
• Caleb Lindley
• Carolyn Sills
• Celine Lee
• Cory Grinder
• Cristina Vane
• Croy & The Boys
• Curtis Clogston
• Dakota Collins
• Dale Watson
• Dallas Burrow
• Danny Levin
• Darci Carlson
• Dave Biller
• Dave Stuckey
• Deke Dickerson
• Dj Joe Tropicana
• Don Pawlak
• Dylan Earl
• Eleanor Whitmore
• Emily Ann Jones
• Flaco Jimenez
• Floyd Domino
• Gabe Lee
• Gary P. Nunn
• Georgia Parker
• Grey Delisle
• Hannah Juanita
• Jake Penrod
• James Intveld
• Jamie Lin Wilson
• Jason Boland
• Jason D. Williams
• Jason Roberts
• Jeff Fahey
• Jerry Mack Cook
• Jesse Lee Jones
• Jimi Palacios
• Joey Colarusso
• Johnny Falstaff
• Johnny Mac
• Jonny Safford
• Josh Hoag
• Junior Brown
• Katie Shore
• Kelly Willis
• Kelsey Waldon
• Ken Mills
• Kevin Skrla
• Kullen Fox
• Kyle Eldridge
• Kyle Nix & The 38's
• Lance Lipinsky
• Lisa Pankratz
• Lloyd Maines
• Lovesick
• Lucas Hudgins
• Manny Pagan
• Marti Brom
• Melissa Carper
• Messer Chups
• Micheal Hearne
• Mike Bernal
• Mitch Polzak
• Monte Warden
• Mozzy Dee
• Nic Roulette
• Noah Faulkner
• Rachel Brooke
• Ray Benson
• Reckless Kelly
• Reverand Horton Heat
• Rick Trevino
• Rick White
• Rose Sinclair
• Rosie Flores
• Scott H. Biram
• Shaun Young
• Speedy Sparks
• Stefanie Joyce
• Sterling Drake
• Summer Dean
• Sweet Megg
• Tammi Savoy
• Taylor Hunnicutt
• The Banditos
• The Bellfuries
• The Cowpokes
• The Golden Roses
• The Televisionaries
• Theo Lawrence
• Turk Pipkin
• Wayne Hancock
• Weldon Henson
• Whitney Rose
• Wild Earp
• Willy Tea Taylor
“This is an incredible group of performers,” said Watson, who Co-Founded the Awards with his wife, Celine Lee Watson. “They represent the best of Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Rockabilly, and Outlaw categories—the core elements of the Ameripolitan country genre.”
The Awards will take place at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, located at 310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX.
- Doors open at 5:30PM
- The Awards show starts at 7:00PM
- Tickets are on sale from $33-63 at https://www.ameripolitan.org/tickets
- VIP passes are available at the Awards website
For more information, visit https://www.ameripolitan.org/
The Ameripolitan Country Music Awards 2024 is supported by these generous sponsors: Lone Star Beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Symco Hotrods & Kustoms, Robert’s Western World, Yellow Rose Insurance Agency
Ameripolitan is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 organization. Every penny made goes into helping musicians, DJs, venues and festivals to help each other grow and connect with likeminded people.
Media Contact:
Hugh Taylor
Comms Factory
(310) 383-7041
Agency Representation:
Buchwald
• Julia Buchwald (323) 602-2331 • julia@buchwald.com
• Tony Burton (212) 634-8384 • tburton@buchwald.com
On-Site Media Contacts:
• Celine Lee Watson (917) 982-1829
• Roger Christian (818) 749-4211
