We endorsed attorney Erik Karst to be the go-to attorney for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota because he and his team produce significant results for their clients-including Navy Veterans.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA , USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota or their family to focus in on compensation-and make it a priority and call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste and his colleagues have been assisting people with mesothelioma in Minnesota for decades, they produce superior compensation results for their clients-and they consistently get the best compensation results for their clients-especially if they are Navy Veterans. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be millions of dollars.



"Veterans of the US Navy are still the largest work group that will be diagnosed with mesothelioma this year-and it has been this way for decades. Navy Veterans might have had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard.



"We know there might appear to be lots of options when it comes to mesothelioma lawyers on the internet in Minnesota and many to most of these ads are marketing platforms for mesothelioma marketing law firms that sign people up with this rare cancer and sell the case to a law firm to do the work. The reason we endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to be the go-to attorney for a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota is because he and his team produce significant results for their clients-including Navy Veterans. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 866-714-6466." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com