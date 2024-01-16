New Study Recruits Thousands of Participants to Better Understand New Illness: Post Covid Vaccine Syndrome

React19 is a science-based patient advocacy organization dedicated to supporting people who have suffered Covid vaccine adverse events. React19 Research in partnership with University of Maryland Baltimore aims to learn more about Covid vaccine injuries. Study Recruitment Image

New study aims to better understand symptoms, tests, diagnoses, and treatments used by people who are dealing with lasting side-effects after Covid vaccination.

We designed the study to collect comprehensive and exhaustive information about symptoms, tests, treatments, and much more.” — Dr. Edoardo Galli