Governor Healey Issues Statement on Recent Extreme Weather, Flooding  

Boston — Governor Maura Healey today issued the following statement as regions across the state have experienced severe flooding as a result of heavy rain after a significant snowstorm: 

“Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I have been closely following the severe weather and flooding that communities across Massachusetts have been experiencing in recent days. Our team at MEMA is in contact with municipal leaders to identify any ongoing needs and coordinate support as communities recover. We understand the level of damage and stress this is causing to our cities and towns, and our entire administration is here to assist with needs related to public safety, utilities, transportation and more.” 

Resources and guidance on recovering from a disaster can be found here. Flood safety tips can be found here. Governor Healey last month also signed a supplemental budget that includes $15 million in flood relief funding for municipalities. 

