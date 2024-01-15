Four Raleigh Hand to Shoulder Center Doctors Named Top Doctors in 2023

Raleigh, North Carolina – Raleigh Hand to Shoulder Center is proud to announce that four of our doctors have been named top doctors of 2023 by NC Top Docs. This award is given out to recognize physicians who have excelled in their fields. Our orthopedic surgeons have been recognized for the quality of their work and the high satisfaction of their patients.

Drs. James Post, John Erickson, George Edwards III, and Timothy Luchetti of Raleigh Hand to Shoulder Center have all received this honor in 2023. The practice is proud of these doctors’ accomplishments and their continuing commitment to serving patients in Raleigh.

Dr. James Post earned his doctorate in medicine from the Medical College of Ohio and completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Indiana University Medical School. Dr. Post also completed a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the University of Florida and performed additional training at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. Dr. Post is board-certified in both orthopedic surgery and hand surgery. In addition to hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, Dr. Post has experience in shoulder surgery including arthroscopic rotator cuff repairs and shoulder arthroplasty.

Dr. John Erickson is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand and is board-certified in both orthopedic surgery and hand surgery. Dr. Erickson is a native of Texas and graduated from Baylor University and received his doctorate in medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas. He attended the University of Michigan for orthopedic surgery residency and Vanderbilt University for hand surgery fellowship. Dr. Erickson has an interest in hand and wrist problems including carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis.

Dr. George Edwards III is a Raleigh-native and is board-certified in both orthopedic surgery and hand surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons. He completed medical school and orthopedic surgery residency at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Dr. Edwards has also done post-graduate training in hand and shoulder surgery at the University of Southern California, including rotator cuff repairs, shoulder injuries in athletes, and shoulder joint replacements. He is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand.

Dr. Timothy Luchetti received his doctorate in medicine from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons. He completed his orthopedic residency at Rush University in Chicago and was involved in the care of athletes from the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. He completed a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh medical center in 2020. Dr. Luchetti is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, and he is board-certified in orthopedic surgery. In addition to hand, wrist, and elbow trauma surgery, Dr. Luchetti has an interest in shoulder surgery.

All four of these award recipients serve Raleigh patients at the Raleigh Hand to Shoulder Center practice. Raleigh Hand to Shoulder Center provides the experience of six board-certified orthopedic hand and upper extremity doctors as well as certified hand therapists and physical therapists. The practice has treated patients in North Carolina for more than 30 years. They treat hand injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, wrist fractures, tennis elbow, and other upper extremity conditions including rotator cuff tears and shoulder arthritis. Patients in the Raleigh area have come to trust the team of orthopedic surgeons and therapists at Raleigh Hand to Shoulder Center for the excellent and professional care they provide. The surgeons operate primarily at Capital City Surgery Center, which has been voted the best ambulatory surgery center in North Carolina three years in a row.

