Pandoshi Presale Approaches $2M Mark

London, UK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandoshi (PAMBO) is making headlines as its presale nears the impressive $2 million milestone. Launched just weeks ago, Pandoshi has rapidly captured the attention of the crypto community, showcasing its potential as a significant player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. With a robust and multifaceted ecosystem powered by the Proof of Stake protocol, Pandoshi offers an array of innovative features from a Layer-2 network to a non-custodial wallet, all tailored to enhance user experience and security. This strong start in its presale phase is not just a testament to Pandoshi's appeal but also signals the growing investor confidence in its future potential and the wider acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the mainstream market.





Pandoshi (PAMBO)

At first glance, one might easily categorize Pandoshi as just another entry in the meme coin category, yet it represents something significantly more substantial. Pandoshi stands as an entirely self-reliant and decentralized platform, deeply committed to the principles of decentralization, the protection of financial privacy, and enabling its community to steer its direction.





Pandoshi is built on a Layer-2 network that leverages the Proof of Stake protocol, offering a more environmentally conscious alternative to the traditional Proof of Work systems. This ecosystem is comprehensive, featuring decentralized exchanges (DEX), secure user-controlled wallets, interactive Metaverse gaming, educational offerings such as Pandoshi University, and crypto-compatible prepaid cards, all operating independently of the usual Know Your Customer (KYC) checks.





Central to this ecosystem is PAMBO, Pandoshi's primary token, which was initially released on the Ethereum blockchain. PAMBO is designed to be deflationary, meaning its scarcity—and thereby its value—is expected to increase over time. This is achieved through a buy-and-burn mechanism, where PAMBO tokens are purchased at market value and then permanently retired from circulation.





The value of PAMBO is further strengthened by various aspects of the Pandoshi project, especially its decentralized exchange, which imposes fees on transactions. These fees are then allocated to purchase more PAMBO tokens, thus boosting their market value. Once acquired, these tokens are forever removed from the circulating supply, either maintaining or enhancing their worth.









As of now, the Pandoshi presale is progressing through five planned phases. In its current third phase, the token is priced at $0.006. The transition to the fourth phase will see an increase in the token price to $0.008, ultimately reaching $0.01 in the final phase, marking a significant benchmark for the project and its backers.





Pandoshi is just embarking on its journey, poised to make a meaningful mark in the industry with its unique stance and innovative features. The project's roadmap includes expanding its social media presence and further developing its ecosystem.





Exciting developments have been shared on Twitter about Pandoshi, notably that they are ahead of their original schedule and are gearing up for the beta release of the Pandoshi Wallet. This advancement, occurring amidst the active presale phase, marks a key milestone for the project.





The forthcoming wallet beta is expected to initially support all chains compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), with subsequent updates planned to extend support to non-EVM chains. Designed for widespread accessibility, the wallet application will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.







Pandoshi, despite facing stiff competition, has positioned itself as a potential trailblazer in the crypto world, thanks to its focus on pragmatic, user-centric blockchain solutions.





