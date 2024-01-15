Veritas Collaborative Sheds Light on ARFID

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder is a disorder affecting eating patterns that can present challenges in participating in everyday activities.

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder is a disorder affecting feeding or eating patterns, leading to significant weight loss (or lack of weight gain in children), nutritional deficiencies, reliance on tube feeding or oral nutritional supplements, or challenges in participating in everyday activities.

Risk factors have been identified that correlate with the development of this eating disorder. Individuals with autism spectrum conditions have an increased likelihood of developing ARFID. People diagnosed with ADHD tend to have a higher propensity for ARFID. Severely selective eaters in childhood are more prone to ARFID development. Children experiencing anxiety disorders face a greater risk of ARFID onset.

Here are common symptoms that may indicate someone is struggling with ARFID:

—Dramatic weight loss

—Stunted weight gain and height growth

—Gastrointestinal issues that seemingly have no known cause

—Restriction in amount or type of food eaten

—Fear of illness, choking, or vomiting

—Lack of appetite or interest in food

—No body image concerns

—Menstrual irregularities

—Anemia, low hormone levels, low potassium, slow heart rate

—Dizziness or falling

—Muscle weakness

—Fine or brittle nails

ARFID often gets mistaken for anorexia nervosa due to overlapping symptoms like significant weight loss and lack of nutrients. Despite these similarities, they are distinct disorders. A key difference is that ARFID does not involve a desire for thinness or an obsession with body image. ARFID does frequently present along with another separate psychiatric condition, usually an anxiety disorder or obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Veritas is a leader in tackling the intricacies of ARFID, recognizing it as more than just picky eating but a serious disorder requiring dedicated care. Veritas’s approach to ARFID treatment is multidimensional, offering personalized, age-specific programs, rooted in a deep understanding of individual experiences and health challenges. Veritas emphasizes holistic health, acknowledging that ARFID often coexists with other physical or mental health issues. Veritas provides comprehensive care that addresses these interconnected aspects for a well-rounded recovery.

