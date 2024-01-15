European Solidarity Corps: Long-term volunteering in Sardinia – open to young Ukrainians

An Italian organisation, Coda Di Lupo, invites four young volunteers, including from Ukraine, to take part in its non-formal education activities for social inclusion of people with fewer opportunities.

The volunteering will take place from 1 April to 31 October 2024 in Curcuris and in Municipalities in the rural area of Marmilla (Sardinia, Italy).

Specifically, the project aims to improve active citizenship and the physical and mental wellbeing of young people in disadvantaged rural areas. Key activities include intercultural and intergenerational laboratories, outdoor education and wildlife therapy, activities with animals, leisure and recreational activities such as games, sports, art, music, cooking, photography and cultural festivals.

Volunteers will be accommodated in a private house, provided with double or single rooms and shared spaces (kitchen, living room, and bathroom). Volunteers will be given a monthly contribution of €300 (pocket money plus food money) to cover the expenses related to board and extra costs. Travel costs will be reimbursed according to the ESC rules.

The competition is open to volunteers aged between 20 and 30, open-minded, with good social skills, an active attitude, positive energy and flexibility.

The deadline for applications is 31 January.

